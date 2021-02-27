Turkey, Iran muster in unspoken regional power struggle

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (right) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Ankara on April 16, 2016 (AFP photo)

With the end of the Cold War, the bipolar nature of world politics also ended. Countries with regional leadership aspirations then emerged in the Middle East, and the Arab uprisings that began in late 2010 were a game-changer in the regional struggle for hegemony.

In international relations, the widely known definition of a regional power is a country that dominates a specific geographic region in economic, ideological and military terms. It has influence throughout the region through the successful use of foreign policy tools, with its considerable hegemony accepted by other countries in the region.

Two non-Arab countries, Turkey and Iran, have engaged in a fierce competition for Middle Eastern hegemony, but to achieve this they will have to free themselves from other influences from the South Caucasus to Syria and the United States. ‘Iraq in Lebanon. They will also face their own specific constraints to becoming a regional power, a status they are unlikely to claim in the near future either.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif condemned the presence of Turkish armies in Syria and Iraq. We reject the Turkish military presence in Syria and Iraq, and we consider Ankara’s policy towards Damascus and Baghdad to be bad, he told Press TV this week. His remarks were made on the same day that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani spoke on the phone and discussed ways to improve bilateral relations.

After the massacre of 13 Turkish citizens by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq’s Gara region this month, Erdogan has vowed that from now on, nowhere is safe for terrorists, nor is Qandil , neither Sinjar, nor Syria. A potential Turkish military operation aimed at wiping out the PKK’s presence in Sinjar, a strategic region close to the Iraqi border with Syria, which Iran wants to control, has not only raised fear in the PKK, but has also raised eyebrows among armed groups supported by Tehran who are very effective there.

The disputed Sinjar region serves as a crux of the geopolitical reality that allows Tehran to use the PKK map to limit Turkey’s ambitions in Iraq and Syria. Although Tehran is also concerned about Kurdish separatism, facing a similar threat at home it has been using the PKK card against Turkey for decades. Today, the regional cold war between Ankara and Tehran is once again on the surface, with the PKK playing a critical role. The recently announced arrests of suspected Iranian agents in Turkey are also seen as a strong sign of tensions between Turkey and Iran amid their regional competition.

The regional cold war between Ankara and Tehran has resurfaced, with the PKK playing a critical role. Sinem cengiz

If, in recent years, Turkish-Iranian relations have often been characterized by cooperation through the Astana / Sochi process, their interests are increasingly divergent. Competition rather than cooperation is more likely to define their future relationship, as the two neighbors have been flexible not only in Syria and Iraq, but also in the South Caucasus, an unexpected new battleground that has emerged after the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey’s support for Azerbaijan in the war marked a turning point, indicating that Ankara is increasingly focusing on areas considered by Iran to be within its sphere of influence. Turkish support for Baku poses a huge threat to Tehran, given its problematic Azeri ethnic minority and its long border with Azerbaijan. Although the South Caucasus is an arena of Iranian-Turkish confrontation, Syria and Iraq, two conflict-torn states where proxies are the main forces, remain the real scene of their rivalry.

Countries in the region reject Iranian rule, but the facts on the ground suggest otherwise. International factors, such as Russian support and American passivity, have allowed Iran to advance in the region. Despite all these gains, however, it faces worrying constraints that limit the extent to which it can expand its regional influence. And Iranian rule will not bring stability or peace to the Middle East, now or in the future.

Although Turkey has political, economic and military advantages in the region, it faces severe constraints at home which limit its ability to curb Iranian ambitions and expand its own regional influence. However, despite the domestic pressures Turkey faces, Tehran has been alarmed by recent foreign policy steps taken by Ankara, especially in military terms in the Middle East, Africa and the South Caucasus.

But the two regional heavyweights are unlikely to bring the tacit tension between them to the level of direct confrontation. On the contrary, he’s likely to stay at the tit-for-tat level on official rhetoric, proxy fights on the ground, and mutual efforts to dig a hole for the influence of others behind closed doors.

* Sinem Cengiz is a Turkish political analyst specializing in Turkey’s relations with the Middle East. Twitter: @SinemCngz

