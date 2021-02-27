Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears China: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Sino-Indian border standoff, accusing him of being “ afraid ” of the eastern neighbor. Before the stalemate in eastern Ladakh, where the disengagement process ended with the withdrawal of troops, weapons and other military materials from the northern and southern shores of Lake Pangong regions, the Chinese “tested the idea to Dokhlam (in 2017)., “he said. Read: Win-win disengagement situation for India and China, says Indian army chief “Essentially, the Chinese have occupied certain strategic areas of our country. They first tested the idea in Dokhlam. They tested the idea to see how India would react and they noticed that India was not reacting. And then they realized the idea again in Ladakh and also I believe in Arunachal Pradesh, ”he said. Kicking off his three-day tour of Tamil Nadu ahead of the April 6 assembly ballot, the congressional leader, while interacting with defenders here, reiterated his “hum do hamare do” to relinquish power at the Center. Speaking in detail about the border standoff, Gandhi said Modi’s first reaction to the Chinese incursions was “that no one has come to India.” This indicated to the Chinese that the Indian Prime Minister was afraid of them. This is the message he told the Chinese, that he is afraid of them and that the Chinese understood it. And since then, the Chinese have negotiated on this principle, “he said. “They know the Prime Minister of India cannot stand up to them. Note my words, our land in Depsang, which is the most important land, will not come back under this government. The prime minister will not get this land. will claim that everything is settled, but India will lose this territory, ”he accused. Read: China downplays reports India wins over vaccine diplomacy Giving such a message to the Chinese was “very dangerous for the future because the Chinese are not going to stop with Ladakh,” he said. He said the government under Congress “has always dealt with the Chinese without any hesitation.” “The Chinese understood very well that India cannot be rushed. Even in 2013, when the Chinese entered India, we took measures that forced them, forced them to compromise … we we went to occupy other spaces, ”he said. “They have now understood that the prime minister does not have the courage … the Chinese know that the prime minister will compromise,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos