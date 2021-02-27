Captain, likely XI for today’s T&T Red Force Jaguars against Guyana





TRI vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions West Indies ODD

T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies ODD Online Fantasy Game Tips, Captain, XI Probable for Todays TRI vs GUY at Coolidge Cricket Ground: In another thrilling West Indies ODD 2021 match, Guyana Jaguars will take on T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua, Saturday. The West Indies ODD TRI vs GUY match starts at 11:00 p.m. IST on February 27. With like Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, Shimron Hetmyer in their ranks, the Guyana Jaguars have a strong batting unit capable of beating the best of hitters. The T&T side includes big stars like Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran and with more international experience they will have an advantage over their opponents. Here are the West Indies ODD Dream11 Team Prediction ODD Dream11 Guru Tips and TRI vs GUY Dream11 Team Prediction, TRI vs GUY Fantasy Cricket Prediction ODD game, TRI vs GUY Probable XIs West Indies ODD, Fantasy Cricket Prediction T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars, Fantasy Tips West Indies ODD Game Set.

TOSS: The West Indies ODD raffle between T&T Red Force and Guyana Jaguars will take place at 10:30 p.m. IST on February 27.

Time: 11:00 p.m.

Location: Coolidge Cricket Ground.

TRI vs GUY My Dream Team11

Wicket keeper Anthony Bramble

Drummer Jason Mohammad, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer (vc), Evin Lewis (c)

The versatile Gudakesh Motie, Kieron Pollard, Chris Barnwell

Bowlers Ravi Rampaul, Romario Shepherd, Imran Khan

TRI vs GUY Probable playing XIs

T&T Red Force: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein

Jaguars of Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (c), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (week), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes hMotie

TRI vs GUY teams

T&T Red Force: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Nicholas Pooran (sem.), Kieron Pollard (c), Khary Pierre, Imran Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Anderson Phillip, Akeal Hosein, Kjorn Ottley, DeneshRamdin, Jayden Seales, Sunil Narine

Jaguars of Guyana: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Tevin Imlach, ShimronHetmyer, Chris Barnwell, Leon Johnson (c), Raymon Reifer, Anthony Bramble (week), Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, VeerasammyPermaul, Gudakes hMotie, Keon Joseph, Kemal Savory, Nial Smith, Ramaal Lewis, Akshaya Persaud, Asad Fudadin

Check the Dream11 Prediction / GUY Dream11 Team / TRI Dream11 Team / Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction / T&T Red Force vs Guyana Jaguars Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips West Indies ODD / Online Cricket Tips and more.

