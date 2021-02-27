How Donald trumps Washington, DC hotel fuels QAnons’ March 4 plot





Believers in Q are convinced that the former presidents’ hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue is sending a signal on when it will be re-inaugurated again.

More than seven weeks after pro-Trump insurgents stormed the U.S. Capitol, nearly 5,000 National Guard troops are still in Washington, DC, amid concerns of more potential violence from QAnon supporters. At the heart of the threat is the belief among some conspiracy theorists that former President Donald Trump will be re-inaugurated on March 4 and they are turning to his Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue for signs.

National security experts say this far-fetched expectation is fueled by the Big Lie repeated repeatedly by Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election has been stolen. When people drive the opposite narrative, it is then caught and put into really wacky arguments, Rep. Adam Smith, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, explained in a hearing last week with defense officials. .

Some of those people understood that apparently 75 years ago the president was inaugurated on March 4, Rep. Smith added sarcastically. Okay, now why this is relevant, God knows. But anyway, now they’re thinking maybe we should come together again and storm the Capitol on March 4th. Okay, it’s circulating online.

As is often the case with conspiracy theories, there is a kernel of truth buried somewhere in the narrative. Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment in 1933, Presidents were effectively sworn in on March 4. But that fact was then shrouded in lies and pretzel logic.

This QAnon theory borrows from the Discredited Sovereign Citizens movement, which insists that a law enacted in 1871 secretly ended the government of the United States and turned the country into a society. Which means the last real American president was Ulysses S. Grant, the 18th president, who served in 1871. All of this contributes in one way or another to Trump’s return to power on March 4 as the 19th president. the United States. And the Trumps Washington Hotel has now become Conspiracy Central.

Q Who: Jake Angeli (aka The Q Shaman) attends a “ Stop the Steal ” rally in December 2020 in Washington.

Andrew Lichtenstein / Corbis via Getty Images

What we think of as QAnon began under the Trump administration, says Mike Rothschild, author of the upcoming book, The Storm is Upon Us: How QAnon Became a Movement, Cult, and Conspiracy Theory of Everything. Q’s very first message was that Hillary Clinton was about to be arrested.

It was the perfect tease for Trump supporters who already had a conspiratorial view of the world. They had been immersed in 30 years of conspiracy theories about him, Rothschild said. It fit in perfectly with what they already believed.

Trump has long denied knowing anything about QAnon, but always with a wink. At a White House press briefing last August, the former president said: I don’t know much about the movement except that I understand that they like me very much, which I appreciate , adding that I have heard that these are people who love our country.

It’s a dangerously timid stance for Trump, according to Jason Blazakis, a senior researcher at the Soufan Center, a non-partisan think tank that examines national security challenges, including domestic extremism. I will just say that I don’t believe President Trump doesn’t know who QAnon is, Blazakis says. He tries to be very smart in the words he uses so as not to get directly involved in the conspiracy, but also at the same time not deter those who give him political support.

QAnon affiliates are still seeking Trump for validation, Blazakis says, and they recently received a sign when the Washington hotel increased its rates for March 4. (A spokesperson for Trump International Hotel did not respond to a request for comment.)

The cheapest room at Trump International has a king-size bed with an opulent headboard topped with a golden crown. Throughout March, this room typically costs between $ 476 and $ 596 per night, with one exception. For the dates of March 3 and 4, the King Deluxe retails for $ 1,331 per night, 180% above the base rate and more than double what a guest would pay for any other night next month.

A QAnon enthusiast bragged about spending time with a guy who Q’s sidekicks believe is actually JFK Jr.

In this, the Trumps Hotel is an anomaly among other luxury properties in the nation’s capital, Zach Everson notes in his 1100 Pennsylvania newsletter, which has followed the comings and goings at Trump International since the early days of his presidency. (It gets its name from the address of the hotels just down the street from the White House.) When Everson surveyed other luxury hotels in this price category, the Four Seasons, Hay Adams and St. Regishe found no rate increases for the same dates.

The increase in room prices will surely be interpreted by QAnon as Trumps’ support for the March 4 story, Blazakis says. They absolutely try to interpret President Trump’s words and actions very carefully.

In some ways, the trumps rise and fall of power mirrors the trajectory of Washington hotels. He broke onto the DC stage with Trump, opening just weeks before the general election that would propel him to the White House.

Trump borrowed big from Deutsche Bank to secure the 100-year lease from the US government (he doesn’t own the building) and for a glitzy $ 200 million renovation that turned the historic post office into a stunning neo building. novel opened in 1899 as another luxury property in the Trumps portfolio. The prime location halfway between the White House and the US Capitol was a big selling point. Washington will never be the same again, was the prescient slogan of hotels at the time.

Grand opening: Days before Election Day in 2016, the Trump family cut the ribbon at the Washington Hotel.

(Photo by Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Immediately after Trump’s election, the hotel instantly became synonymous with schmoozy claw, as GOP party leaders and elected officials lined up to host high-end fundraisers and conservative media figures posed for photos at the Benjamin Bar. Supported during this heady inaugural period, the hotel has taken in $ 18 million in the first four months of 2017 and an additional $ 34 million in the past eight, according to Trumps’ financial disclosure report.

A seemingly endless stream of business leaders, industry lobbyists, and foreign delegations poured into the hotel, often tagging Trump on Twitter, just to make sure he knew they were vying for themselves. to attract the favors of a president who had undertaken to drain the swamp.

The mix included a significant number of QAnon adherents. Just looking through social media posts, like I do for 1100 Pennsylvania, Everson says. You would see a lot of people posting photos of the hotel with hashtags or QAnon slogans.

Some were simply tourists looking for a selfie to boost their credibility with their fellow conspiratorial peers. In one of the funniest cases, a QAnon enthusiast bragged about spending time with a guy who QAnon’s sidekicks believe is actually JFK Jr.

The Q connection is also evident in other Trump properties. Consider QAnon’s convinced pastry chef at Trumps Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Elizabeth Alfieri posted dozens of photos of her dessert creations on Instagram, amplifying them with plot hashtags like #qarmy. One image showed a Bundt cake with a corner pulled out to form a Q, along with #Qismyfavoriteletter, #broughttoyoubytheletterQ, and #doyouseemeQ. This Instagram account became private after the Eversons newsletter posted the screenshots.

After Trump lost the 2020 election, two of his most pugilistic supporters, Michael Flynn, the pardoned national security adviser, and Sidney Powell, one of the presidents’ former lawyers who promoted lies about voter fraud made several media appearances based on what the QAnon crowd quickly identified as Trump. International hotel. Since receiving his pardon, Flynn has been one of QAnon’s foremost and outspoken promoters, as reported by The New York Times.

Trump understands that QAnon believers are an important and valuable voting block, which hell needs if he comes back in 2024.

Then there’s Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, QAnon’s most fervent congressional believer, who first visited Trump International when she was running for office. She certainly didn’t waste time showing up at the hotel to spend the campaign funds, Everson says. She had dinner with [Trumps Chief of Staff] Mark Meadows and his wife there, based on a photo she appeared in. There was a group of Trump supporters who went there to get no hamburger at the time of the Robert Mueller report.

But a clientele composed only of Trump supporters was not enough to keep his Washington hotel from turning into a very expensive mess. In September 2020, The New York Times reported that Trumps’ tax return showed a loss of $ 55.5 million at the hotel between its opening in 2016 and the end of 2018.

A year after the Trump organization put the hotel on the market in fall 2019, the property had failed to secure an offer, even close to the asking price of $ 500 million, and the hotel was eventually withdrawn from the market indefinitely.

Trumps ‘latest financial disclosure report, released within hours of leaving his presidency, shows that Trump International Hotels’ revenues fell by an additional $ 33 million in 2020, which is down 62% from compared to the previous year.

But the former president also understands that QAnon believers are an important and valuable electoral bloc, which hell needs if he runs again in 2024, even if he is not re-inaugurated next week. .

So what happens when March 4 arrives and Trump does not return to office? Nothing is happening, Rothschild said, noting that QAnon will simply move the goalposts. And then they just find another day. This is how all prophetic movements take place.

