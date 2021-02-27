Chidambaram criticizes Prime Minister Modi for failing to meet agitated farmers in deadlock





Amid the agricultural unrest that has lasted for almost three months now, former Union Minister P. Chidambaram searched during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rallies in linked Assam and Kerala surveys. The veteran congressional leader noted that the prime minister could travel across states, but failed to meet the restless farmers camping at the borders of the nation’s capital, nearly “12 miles” from the PMO. Chidambaram also highlighted the growth of the agricultural sector which was pegged at 3.9 percent for the October-December quarter as he attacked the Center for rewarding agitators by treating them as “enemies of the state.” “. Speaking to Twitter, P. Chidambaram is also of the opinion that if PM Modi claims that all farmers benefit from the minimum selling price (MSP) when in reality only 6 percent of farmers are able to sell. their products at MSP. ‘PM travels from Kerala to Assam …’ The payoff for the agriculture sector for 3.9% growth in a year of recession is treating protesting farmers as if they were enemies of the state. PM travels from Kerala to Assam but does not have the time or inclination to travel 20 km to meet farmers at Delhi border – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 27, 2021 READ | Narendra Tomar congratulates farmers, says ‘their hard work can pull the country out of any crisis’ Yet he will claim that he has doubled the income of farmers He will also claim that all farmers get MSP while the truth is only 6% of farmers are able to sell to MSP – P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 27, 2021 Chidambaram’s criticism of the Center comes amid the halt in discussions between farmers’ unions and the government on the three land laws. Talks were hit after 11 rounds in the wake of violence that erupted over the New Delhi farm tractor rally on Republic Day, which saw the historic Red Fort vandalized by disbelievers . Several members of the Delhi Police Force were also injured as they tried to control the situation. READ | PM Modi ‘shocked’ by Rahul Gandhi’s allegation ‘no fisheries ministry’ in Pondicherry and Kerala ‘The government is ready to resume talks’: Tomar Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said the government was ready to resume talks with protesting farmers if it responded to its offer to suspend the three disputed farm laws. for a year and a half and work. make a difference during this period thanks to a joint committee. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Tomar said the government is committed to the best interests of farmers and agriculture and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working to double farmers’ incomes and strengthen the Indian agricultural sector. READ | Pak Farmers to protest Imran Khan Govt Over MSP; Insist on “ global competition ” Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been demonstrating at the Delhi borders for about three months, demanding the repeal of three new laws and a legal guarantee from the MSP. Farmer groups have argued that the laws will end the mandi and MSP supply systems and leave farmers at the mercy of big business, even as the government dismissed the apprehensions as inappropriate. On January 11, the Supreme Court suspended the implementation of the three laws until further orders and appointed a group of four members to resolve the impasse. The president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, Bhupinder Singh Mann, had withdrawn from the committee appointed by the supreme court. READ | India denounces UN Envoy’s remarks on farmers’ protest, cites “ indifference to terrorism ”







