Lessons from China’s war on poverty





Dr. Alessandra Cappelletti, Associate Professor at the Department of International Studies of Xi’an Jiaotong-University of Liverpool, says there are several reasons why this project has been so successful and believes other countries can learn a number of lessons.

Lesson 1: Make it a priority One of the keys to success for From China plan was strong political will, says Dr. Cappelletti. “The government has mobilized the whole machine, from a bureaucratic point of view,” she says. Things were on track to meet the deadline, but earlier this year the Covid-19 pandemic caused a global economic downturn. Rather than suspending the program, Dr Cappelletti says, the central government quickly issued guidelines to keep local officials on track. “When the central government conveys a defined goal, it becomes really indispensable.” Lesson 2: Think about the future Once a county was lifted out of poverty, it would have been easy for officials to sit down and congratulate each other on a job well done. However, says Dr Cappelletti: “Chinese policymakers believe that each solution generates 10 additional problems. It comes from the ‘relational’ worldview, which sees the complexity in everything.” One of these new issues is maintaining wealth. “One strategy is to help farmers develop their own businesses. In a village of Sichuan, China Agricultural University of Beijing helped farmers restore their homes and rent rooms to tourists, ”she said. Lesson 3: Look inside Over the years, explains Cappelletti, China shifted its economic focus: “There was a push to improve China’s economic system from a system based on cheap labor and dependent on coal to an innovative model based on technology.” The country has also given priority to stimulating the domestic market and reducing dependence on exports. An indirect way to boost the local economy is to increase investment in education and health, she explains, because when these services are more affordable for ordinary citizens, there is more disposable income. “There are, of course, still challenges. But it’s hard not to be optimistic, ”she said. Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1445959/Alessandra_Poverty_Alleviation.jpg Related links www.xjtlu.edu.cn SOURCE Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos