Joe Bidens Khashoggi’s sanctions show he’s as toothless as Donald Trump when it comes to Saudi Arabia





The gruesome murder of Khashoggi, a US resident and prominent Washington Post columnist, however, crossed the line.

Since taking office in January, Biden has ordered a review of U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and cut military support for the conflict in Yemen. But on Friday, the limited sanctions against members of the Saudi strike team who killed Khashoggi, while sparing MBS himself, show that the new administration is as toothless as the previous one when it comes to the Saudi royal family.

This left the prince – literally – to get away with a murder.

Although the recently declassified US intelligence report leaves officials in no doubt that Prince Mohammed ordered the 2018 murder, they know that a decision to target him directly would make it impossible to deal with the Saudis in the future. .

Joe Biden has decided the cost of penalizing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is too high, wrote Laurence Tribe, co-founder of the American Constitution Society. It is deeply disappointing.

It seems to sum up the sentiments of Saudi critics and activists exiled around the world who have called on international powers to take decisive action.

It should be noted that Khashoggi was not even mentioned in reading the appeal between Mr Biden and King Salman on Thursday. This could be interpreted as a deliberate, mutually agreed-upon omission to convey the message: it is not Saudi Arabia’s responsibility; it’s just at MBS.

Mr Biden has made it clear that he will no longer deal directly with MBS from now on, but will only communicate with his counterpart, who as head of state would be the king himself.

But what does this mean for MBS? Will he continue to function as the de facto ruler of the Realms, or will his father seek to subdue him and replace him with a more controllable alternative?

It remains to be seen.

King Salman, who is 85 years old and in poor health, will hate to appear to capitulate to American will, but will soon have to choose a successor. Prince Nayef was arrested in 2017 and is currently under arrest on charges of corruption and conspiracy against the crown prince.

Mr Bidens’ staff claim that in practice MBS would not be invited to the United States any time soon, nor would he conduct official business with him in the future.

For now, MBS has escaped with a simple slap on the wrist, and the US-Saudi relationship emerges battered, but still very much alive.

