Everything you need to know about Pakistan’s endless saga of corruption – the New Indian Express





By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, known for its unprecedented nature and scale of corruption, has added another feather to its ceiling, the Broadsheet scandal reported, The News International. Broadsheet’s latest dominant scandal covers the periods of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the regime of Dictator General Pervez Musharraf.

The Isle of Man-based Broadsheet LLC was hired by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) under the Musharraf regime to track down the hidden assets of Pakistanis in foreign countries. The NAB signed a deal with Broadsheet but terminated it in 2003.

The scandal has amply proved that Pakistan is rife with corruption. Instead of targeting the corrupt, the Broadsheet was used for political purposes, and the corrupt were given safe passage to escape accountability by the National Reconciliation Order.

It was used to help fabricate cases against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and his wife Asif Ali Zardari, who had remained the provocative bulwark against the dictatorship.

The first phase of this vendetta began during Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s two terms, led by his head of accountability, Senator Saifur Rehman. As a result, Asif Ali Zardari had to spend more than 11 years in incarceration without conviction by any court and Benazir Bhutto had to run from court to court to defend himself against fabricated charges which ultimately resulted in no fault. credible evidence, The News International reported.

The only court conviction came in the form of the SSG Cotecna case by Judge Qayyum of the accountability court, who ended up criticizing the Sharif government when Pakistan’s Supreme Court passed severe restrictions against Judge Qayyum for acting unscrupulous in condemning Benazir Bhutto. and Asif Zardari executing Senator Saifur Rehman’s dictation to grant the maximum sentence.

The second phase, led by the president of Musharraf’s responsibility, General Amjad, ended as a futile exercise. The former NAB chief now says Broadsheet has done nothing to bring back the “looted” assets. Broadsheet “has done virtually nothing concrete to help the NAB receive assets outside of Pakistan through its investigations,” said the former NAB chairman.

According to General Amjad, Broadsheet did not provide “the kind of evidence of foreign assets” that Pakistan needed to successfully prosecute the targeted individuals.

It can be mentioned here that Amjad, who signed the contract with Broadsheet LLC on behalf of NAB, added that the contract with the company was signed without the necessary approvals being taken by the relevant ministries.

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz recently claimed that the Broadsheet scandal is a slap in the face to the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the never-tired Imran Khan to hide and orchestrate its facade of the anti-corruption campaign, The News International reported.

Musharraf’s regime tried to use Broadsheet against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari but was unsuccessful.

Maryam Nawaz believes Prime Minister Imran Khan feels threatened by PML-N leader Shahbaz Sharif and that Shahbaz and Hamza Shahbaz are victims of political revenge. She claims that Imran Khan considers Shahbaz as his alternative and that is why he threw him in prison despite his discomfort. She claims that whatever happens, Shahbaz and Hamza will be released from prison for good, will also participate in politics and defeat the regime’s machinations, The New International reported.

It looks like Broadsheet is quickly becoming another mega scandal with no recourse to the recovery of the looted billions. Now, in the face of a serious attack on his government which is eating away at its roots, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been cornered by the main opposition parties to create a judicial commission headed by former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed to head the investigation group on “the massive scale of the Pakistani ruling elite corruption and money laundering.”

The appointment of Judge Azmat is seen as a further step to cover up the Broadsheet corruption saga. PPP and PML-N believe that Judge Azmat’s appointment is controversial and not above the board. Both parties believe that Judge Azmat is in a “perceived” conflict of interest. He is known to be part of the NAB at the time the asset recovery agreement was signed with Broadsheet.

The whole sordid saga has tainted too much the prosecution and performance of legal experts against corruption in Pakistan, leaving no room for relief in the country.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos