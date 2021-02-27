Politics
What do generations of Chinese Communists aspire to?
The Chinese Communist Party (CPC), the ruling party of the world’s most populous nation and the second largest economy, turns 100 this year. What motivated the CCP to fight one challenge after another over the past century?
“The original aspiration and mission of the Chinese Communists is to seek happiness for the Chinese people and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” General Secretary Xi Jinping of the CPC Central Committee said in his report to the 19th CPC National Congress in October 2017.
“This foundational aspiration, this mission, is what inspires the Chinese Communists to move forward,” Xi said.
Self-discipline, altruism
In March 2018, Xi, also Chinese President, further explained the cause being pursued by the CCP with a quote from an ancient poem: “A virtuous person is as lucid as a clear mirror hanging high, a selfless person is like a lighted candle giving all its light to others. “
– “To Your Excellency Daxi” by Meng Jiao of the Tang Dynasty (618-907)
He made the quotation at a symposium to commemorate the 120th birthday of the late Premier Zhou Enlai (1898-1976), who joined the CCP in 1921, the year the Party was founded.
“The noble character of Comrade Zhou Enlai, who selflessly pursued a just cause for the common good throughout his life, vividly reflects the traditional virtue of the Chinese nation and the good moral qualities of the Chinese Communists, and will forever earn the respect of future generations. Xi said.
The comments “were intended not only to remember Zhou’s noble character which was self-disciplined, upright, honest and selfless, but also to encourage today’s Communists to stay true to their original Party aspirations and shoulder their responsibilities.” said Meng Man, professor of history at Minzu University in China.
New challenges, same aspiration
The number of CCP members has exceeded 90 million, and China has become a much stronger nation than 100 years ago and the first decades of the People’s Republic of China, but the aspiration of the Chinese Communists remains unchanged.
Chinese President Xi Jinping chats with villagers participating in festive activities and sends New Year’s greetings to people of all ethnic groups across the country during an inspection visit to Bijie, province of Guizhou, southwest China, Feb.3, 2021. / Xinhua
“Meeting the people’s desire for a happy life is our mission,” Xi said during a meeting with the press after being elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012.
Three years later, the communique of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee emphasized a people-centered development philosophy, stressing that China’s development should be for the people and by the people, and its fruits shared between the peoples.
This notion was again emphasized in the proposals of the CPC Central Committee for the formulation of the 14th five-year plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-term goals until 2035, which called for efforts. to promote common prosperity for all.
China in recent years has strived to build a moderately prosperous society in all respects and pursue more balanced development. CCP members have played a leading role in a nationwide anti-poverty campaign to ensure that no one is left behind.
In the past eight years, more than three million public sector officials have been sent from town to village to fight poverty on the front lines and more than 1,800 people have died in the struggle, Xi said on Thursday after announced the “complete victory” of the country. in the eradication of absolute poverty.
Renowned Chinese breathing specialist Zhong Nanshan (C) attends video-link swearing-in ceremony for two new members of the Wuhan Probation Party to take the oath to join the CCP in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province (southern China), March 2, 2020. / Xinhua
Renowned Chinese breathing specialist Zhong Nanshan (C) attends video-link swearing-in ceremony for two new members of the Wuhan Probation Party to take the oath to join the CCP in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province (southern China), March 2, 2020. / Xinhua
Prioritizing people’s lives and health, China has taken strict measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and effectively contain the virus, thanks to people from all walks of life for their efforts and sacrifices, by especially members of the CCP.
Over 39 million CPC members have fought the virus on the front lines and over 13 million have volunteered their services. Nearly 400 CPC members defended the lives and safety of others to the detriment of their own.
When many parts of the country struggled with severe flooding last summer, the Organizing Department of the CPC Central Committee issued a circular calling on primary-level CPC organizations and members to fully play their role. in flood control and relief work, urging them to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property.
As China sets out on a new journey to fully build a modern socialist country, today’s Chinese communists putting the interests of the people and the nation above those of themselves are preparing to shoulder their responsibilities as older generations did.
