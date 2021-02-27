Connect with us

Politics

When more is better – Opinion en.tempo.co

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


TEMPO.CO, JakartaA tax cut for auto buyers will not be effective in increasing economic growth. A full set of stimulus policies is needed.

In order for our economy to recover quickly, the government should rethink its current fiscal stimulus strategy. It appears that President Joko Widodo’s policy of offering a reduction in the luxury sales tax (PPnBM) for automobiles will not be enough to revive the decline in consumption, unless there is other policies that provide a better and comprehensive solution.

After a year of discussions, the government finally decided to offer a stimulus in the form of a reduction in PPnBM for four-wheel vehicles with a maximum displacement of 1500 cm3 (cm3), two-wheel drive and a minimum of 70% local content. This reduction will be provided in installments of three months, from March to December. In the first stage, from March to May, buyers will not have to pay the PPnBM. In the second stage, from June to August, there will be a PPnBM reduction of 50 percent, and in the last stage, from September to December, the reduction will be only 25 percent.

The government hopes that this tax cut will stimulate auto sales, after a 48.35% drop in 2020, at a time when the purchasing power of citizens is still low due to the Covid-19 pandemic . This incentive is intended for cars with a displacement of 1,500 cc or less, the largest segment of the market. Because, unlike other types, most of these vehicles are made in this country, it is hoped that this stimulus will also increase the output of automotive factories as well as the derivatives sector, which includes the first to third tier of component producers as well. as dealers and finance companies.

There is a basis for these hopes given that PPnBM is a component of the selling price of new vehicles. Therefore, if it is reduced, it is possible that the prices of automobiles will go down and people will want to buy them. However, the government is wrong if it hopes to rely solely on this incentive as a game changer that can stimulate consumption, stimulate industrial activity and ultimately restore economic growth, currently in the red, again. in positive territory. .

First, it is not certain that this PPnBM discount is a solution to revive the automotive and automotive industry following the significant demand shock it experienced. After all, this is only a small fraction of the price compared to other components, including a number of royalties paid on 1,500cc vehicles.

The regulation n ° 33/2017 of the Ministry of Finance fixes the PPnBM for vehicles of 1,500 cm3 at 10%, the lowest price for vehicles. However, in addition to paying the PPnBM, buyers also have to pay 10% value added tax and regional taxes including ownership transfer fee (12.5-20%) and vehicle tax (1 at 10%). This means that even if there is no PPnBM, the price of these vehicles will drop by at most 10%. In addition, buyers may not benefit from this discount if producers or distributors decide to take advantage of the incentive to increase their own profits.

Second, this slight price difference will be meaningless when the purchasing power of middle to low income consumers, the target market for 1,500cc vehicles, is still at a low point due to the current crisis. Although dealerships offer huge discounts, generally low income people use their money on things other than new cars. In this state of affairs, the hopes of a revival of the industry could no longer succeed.

The government should launch a comprehensive stimulus policy capable of stimulating demand as well as supply. Without efforts to improve purchasing power, a relatively small tax incentive will not make sense. In this period of crisis, it would be preferable for public funds to be directed towards sectors capable of improving the purchasing power of citizens. Avoid arbitrary programs that simply offer opportunities for corruption.

Read the full story in English weather Magazine



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: