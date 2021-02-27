When more is better – Opinion en.tempo.co

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A tax cut for auto buyers will not be effective in increasing economic growth. A full set of stimulus policies is needed.

In order for our economy to recover quickly, the government should rethink its current fiscal stimulus strategy. It appears that President Joko Widodo’s policy of offering a reduction in the luxury sales tax (PPnBM) for automobiles will not be enough to revive the decline in consumption, unless there is other policies that provide a better and comprehensive solution.

After a year of discussions, the government finally decided to offer a stimulus in the form of a reduction in PPnBM for four-wheel vehicles with a maximum displacement of 1500 cm3 (cm3), two-wheel drive and a minimum of 70% local content. This reduction will be provided in installments of three months, from March to December. In the first stage, from March to May, buyers will not have to pay the PPnBM. In the second stage, from June to August, there will be a PPnBM reduction of 50 percent, and in the last stage, from September to December, the reduction will be only 25 percent.

The government hopes that this tax cut will stimulate auto sales, after a 48.35% drop in 2020, at a time when the purchasing power of citizens is still low due to the Covid-19 pandemic . This incentive is intended for cars with a displacement of 1,500 cc or less, the largest segment of the market. Because, unlike other types, most of these vehicles are made in this country, it is hoped that this stimulus will also increase the output of automotive factories as well as the derivatives sector, which includes the first to third tier of component producers as well. as dealers and finance companies.

There is a basis for these hopes given that PPnBM is a component of the selling price of new vehicles. Therefore, if it is reduced, it is possible that the prices of automobiles will go down and people will want to buy them. However, the government is wrong if it hopes to rely solely on this incentive as a game changer that can stimulate consumption, stimulate industrial activity and ultimately restore economic growth, currently in the red, again. in positive territory. .

First, it is not certain that this PPnBM discount is a solution to revive the automotive and automotive industry following the significant demand shock it experienced. After all, this is only a small fraction of the price compared to other components, including a number of royalties paid on 1,500cc vehicles.

The regulation n ° 33/2017 of the Ministry of Finance fixes the PPnBM for vehicles of 1,500 cm3 at 10%, the lowest price for vehicles. However, in addition to paying the PPnBM, buyers also have to pay 10% value added tax and regional taxes including ownership transfer fee (12.5-20%) and vehicle tax (1 at 10%). This means that even if there is no PPnBM, the price of these vehicles will drop by at most 10%. In addition, buyers may not benefit from this discount if producers or distributors decide to take advantage of the incentive to increase their own profits.

Second, this slight price difference will be meaningless when the purchasing power of middle to low income consumers, the target market for 1,500cc vehicles, is still at a low point due to the current crisis. Although dealerships offer huge discounts, generally low income people use their money on things other than new cars. In this state of affairs, the hopes of a revival of the industry could no longer succeed.

The government should launch a comprehensive stimulus policy capable of stimulating demand as well as supply. Without efforts to improve purchasing power, a relatively small tax incentive will not make sense. In this period of crisis, it would be preferable for public funds to be directed towards sectors capable of improving the purchasing power of citizens. Avoid arbitrary programs that simply offer opportunities for corruption.

