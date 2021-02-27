Connect with us

Wilfred, Boris Johnson’s nine-month-old son, inherited his father’s unruly blonde hair

Like father, like son! Boris Johnson’s 9-month-old Wilfred shows he inherited his father’s unruly mop of blonde hair as it spreads over the top of his stroller

  • Nine-month-old Boris Johnson’s son Wilfred appears to have inherited his father’s hair
  • In Thursday’s pic, Wilfred’s shiny blonde hair spread over the stroller
  • Mother Carrie Symonds could be seen pushing her son in Westminster

He may only be nine months old, but Boris Johnson’s son already seems to have inherited his father’s unruly blonde hair.

In a photo taken Thursday, baby Wilfreds with shiny blonde hair could be seen sprawling on top of his buggy as his mother Carrie Symonds pushed him around Westminster.

Although the couple have not yet shared any photos of their son – born April 29, 2020 at the height of the UK’s first Covid crisis – with the public, it is clear to see that he inherited the mop of his father with thick blond hair.

Speaking exclusively to FEMAIL, celebrity hairstylist James Johnson said: ‘Boris’ son seems to have inherited his textured hair. I also love the color!

“ Besides the beautiful natural wave in her hair, people also spend hours and a fortune in the salon trying to get that shade of blonde – lucky! ”

The photo comes just days after Boris Johnson unveiled a carefully crafted DIY haircut by Carrie Symonds – but his fiancee appeared to have been cautious after previous nasty claims she should have used a ruler and scissors to cut her hair. unruly bangs.

The prime minister’s shaggy blonde hair shock has been called a ‘national crisis’ and with six weeks before hairdressers reopened, his partner is said to have made an entry at No 10 herself.

Boris Johnson had his hair done to one side as he left Downing Street for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with experts claiming Carrie gave him the lightest of the trims, brushed it through and tamed it with hair products.

But the smarter look didn’t last, with his stubble of hair still messy by the time he appeared in the Commons about ten minutes later.

Boris Johnson emerges from Downing Street with his hair swept to the side after Carrie allegedly gives him a very light cut

His hair was very slightly longer when he appeared at a school on Tuesday

Critics wondered if Carrie had cast her gaze on the couple’s rescue dog Dilyn

Previously, critics had said her tougher “ pudding bowl ” toppings for three lockouts had been a fashion “ crime ” and wondered if Carrie had modeled her look on the couple’s rescue dog Dilyn.

Others have joked that it has remained so strong recently that it appears Mr Johnson had ‘brushed his hair with a ball’.

It was Piers Morgan who revealed Carrie Symonds gave Prime Minister Boris Johnson a much-needed haircut.

The ITV star compared Mr Johnson to scarecrow Worzel Gummidge after the Prime Minister unveiled his ultra-cautious roadmap on England’s third lockdown to MPs and the public.

Boris Johnson’s hair mutated into a new strain: How PM’s locks took on a life of their own in the pandemic

As part of No10’s plans to facilitate the nationwide shutdown, hairdressers, salons and nail bars will remain closed until April 12 “ at the earliest ” – provided coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline.

Piers Morgan had claimed Carrie Symonds had acquired scissors to cut Boris’ hair after Tuesday’s statement at the Commons and Downing Street press conference to the nation.

But the host of Good Morning Britain announced on Twitter that the Prime Minister had his partner’s shaggy blonde locks cut ‘for the first time’.

“EXCLUSIVE: I can reveal to the world that Prime Minister @BorisJohnson got his hair cut today by his partner @carriesymonds for the first time,” he tweeted. Downing Street declined to comment.

In December last year, Boris Johnson apologized for his haircut and insisted he comb it after being accused of being too scruffy to represent the country.

Speaking on a trip to wet and windy Greater Manchester, the Prime Minister, whose hair did not appear to be brushed, told reporters he was ‘doing his best’ with his shocking blonde hair.

