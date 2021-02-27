Tom Cotton says Trump has ‘big role’ in GOP future, Joe Biden trying to ‘unravel’ Trump’s accomplishments





Orlando, Florida – Senator Tom Cotton said on Friday that former President Donald Trump has a “big role” in the future of the Republican Party and warned that President Biden is trying to “unravel” Trump’s accomplishments.

Cotton, in an interview with Fox News, did not say if he plans to run for president in 2024, as many have assumed. He said he aimed instead to oppose Biden’s actions as president and try to help turn Congress from red to blue in 2022.

“I’m going to focus on stopping Joe Biden’s program and winning back the House and Senate for now,” Cotton said.

Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Is seen at the Capitol Visitor Center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Cotton was one of several high profile speakers at CPAC on Friday. (Photo by Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Cotton, acknowledging that Trump will always play a major role in the GOP, said one of his biggest contributions to date has been to move the GOP to a more populist party.

“One thing President Trump has done over the past five years is to sort of reset the perspective of many Republican politicians and help them understand the perspective of Republican voters,” Cotton said. “For most Americans, certainly most Republicans, it’s just common sense that America should come first and American workers should come first.”

He added, “He helped reset the Republican agenda. We now put Americans first. We stand up for China. We stand up for our business interests to make sure we’re not just giving up on our prosperity. And Joe Biden. is trying to sort it out. President Trump doesn’t want it. I don’t want it. And no Republican who aspires to be the party leader should want it either. “

Cotton, when asked about his place in the party, said “my immediate role is to try to stop Joe Biden’s open borders, the big government, the big taxes and the big spending program.”

But, Cotton added, the GOP has a serious opportunity to become more than a minority opposition party in the coming quarters.

Former President Donald Trump walks the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, November 29, 2020, after leaving Marine One. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

“We are much stronger coming out of the Trump presidency than we were outside of either of the Bush presidencies,” Cotton said. We have an equally divided Senate and we have the largest minority in the House of Representatives that we have had in 80 years. So we have a lot of leverage in trying to stop Joe Biden’s agenda. And I think as we stop it and expose it, it will become more and more unpopular …. It will help us win back the House and the Senate next year. “

Cotton was on a list of high-profile speakers at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday, several of whom are seen as potential 2024 presidential candidates. Among them were the senses. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Josh Hawley, R-Mo., And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Donald Trump Jr., also spoke on Friday at the conference, which continues until Sunday. Former President Donald Trump will deliver the opening address on Sunday.

