Video shared by the claiming authorities refused entry with a tricolor at the Narendra Modi stadium on February 24





Many social media users share a video in which people say Indian flags were not allowed in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 24. ,!pic.twitter.com/t8bRDouRpo Rabeia Z (@ItsRabeia) February 26, 2021 On February 24, 2021, President Ram Nath Kovind announced that the world’s largest cricket stadium is now renamed in honor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The president announced the renaming of Motera stadium when he inaugurated the stadium’s renovated arena. The first international match at the stadium, i.e. the third test between England and India in the series of four matches, also took place on the opening day. In the background, many Facebook users share the video with the caption, “Spectators angry at ban on entering Modi stadium with national flag, Modi government afraid of the Habs”. Claim: People were not allowed to enter with the Indian national flag at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Checking the facts: Logical Indian did not find any media reports relating to this claim. Upon observing the video closely, we found that in the upper right corner of the video, there was a logo mentioning VTV. By searching with the keyword “VTV, Modi Stadium” on YouTube, we found the full version of the viral video. The video was posted by VTV, a Gujarati media organization on February 24. The report said that people who visited Modi stadium to watch the February 4 game were angry at being denied entry to the stadium. No other information was provided in the report. The Logical Indian contacted VTV sports reporter Narendra Rathod, who was present at the stadium at the time of the match. He said: “Many Indian fans brought the national flag during the game against England. At the gate, the guards refused entry with any object for security reasons, due to which a little commotion occurred in front of Motera stadium. But shortly after the commotion, Gujarat Cricket Association officials arrived and clarified that flags can be brought back, only flagpoles or flagpoles must be kept outside. Thus, the problem has been solved. “He also informed us that the authorities had told us that no restrictions would be placed on the bringing in of the national flag for the next match. The Logical Indian has also checked the video highlights of the match on the official website of BCCI. In the video, people were clearly seen waving Indian flags. Gujarat Cricket Association deputy secretary Anil Patel also told India Today that the viral claim is false. He said: “No national flags are banned at Narendra Modi Stadium. We have allowed flags and banners inside the stadium for the match on February 24, but for security reasons we cannot allow the heavy pipes or rods that are usually attached to flags.. Such chopsticks can injure someone, so it is only a precautionary measure. “ Therefore, we have found that the viral claim is false. India today previously checked the facts. If you have any news that you think needs to be verified, please email us at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 6364000343. Also Read: Fact Check: Republic Bharath Falsely Reports ‘Priyanka Gandhi Ignored Rape Survivor During Speech’







