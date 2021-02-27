President Donald Trump likely donated his entire $ 1.6 million salary to the U.S. government. here are the details





WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: US President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address … [+] in the Chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump delivers his third State of the Union address the day before the US Senate vote in his impeachment trial. (Photo by Leah Millis-Pool / Getty Images)

Getty Images

The President of the United States earns $ 400,000 a year, before taxes. During his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump promised to donate his salary if he was elected president. It was a promise, even his detractors admit, that Trump was keeping.

Presidential salary is a requirement of the US Constitution in Article II, Section 1, Clause 7 and the specific amount is set by Congress. Presidents are not legally allowed to withhold their salary, but can donate it to organizations of their choice.

Trump is the first president since John F. Kennedy to give his salary. John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover donated their presidential salaries to charity. According to congressional records, George Washington initially refused his salary of $ 25,000, but Congress would not let him.

The first quarter 2017 salary donation to the National Park Service was $ 78,333, likely his after-tax take-home pay. The Parks Department said an anonymous donor donated $ 22,000 to round the donation to $ 100,000.

In subsequent press events, Trump presented personal checks for an equal amount of $ 100,000, indicating that he was tapping into his own personal finances to make up the difference himself.

President Trump has donated at least $ 1.4 million of the $ 1.6 million he earned as president to various federal agencies. However, donations for the third and fourth quarters of 2020 are still in question. Our OpenTheBooks.com auditors verified fourteen of the sixteen quarterly donations over four years.

We reached out to Trumps’ spokesperson to find out more. Well, update the article if and when they provide new information on third and fourth quarter giving.

In 2017, President Trump gave:

Q1: $ 78,333 to the Department of Interiors National Park Service (NPS) for the Historic Battlefields Maintenance Log. Specifically, the donation was used to restore the newcomer’s home on the Antietam battlefield and replace its deteriorated rail fence.

Q2: $ 100,000 to the Department of Education to host a free two-week space camp for 30 low-income middle-level girls. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos received a check for $ 100,000 in 2017 and announced a year later that the Presidents’ donation had doubled the number of space camp participants.

Q3: $ 100,000 to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to plan and design a major public awareness campaign on the dangers of opioid addiction.

Q4: $ 100,000 to the Ministry of Transportation to support its reconstruction and modernization programs for our crumbling infrastructure.

In 2018, President Trump gave:

Q1: $ 100,000 to the Veterans Administration for caregiver support in the form of mental health and peer support programs, financial assistance, educational training and research.

T2: $ 100,000 to the Small Business Administration for a seven-month training program designed for seasoned entrepreneurs.

Q3: $ 100,000 to the National Institute of Healths National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. Trump’s brother has died of alcoholism-related causes at the age of 43.

Q4: $ 100,000 to the Department of Homeland Security. Trump tweeted: While the press doesn’t like to write about it and I don’t need it, I donate my annual presidential salary of $ 400,000.00 to different agencies throughout the year, this to internal security. If I didn’t, there would be hell to pay with FAKE NEWS MEDIA!

In 2019, President Trump gave:

Q1: $ 100,000 to the United States Department of Agriculture to use for outreach programs that benefit farmers[.]

Q2: $ 100,000 to the Office of the Surgeon General of the Department of Health and Social Services. The President tweeted, I am giving 100% of my Presidents salary, $ 400,000, to our country, and I feel great!

Q3: $ 100,000 to the HHS office of the Assistant Secretary of Health for the continued fight against the opioid crisis.

Q4: $ 100,000 to HHS, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health to Confront, Contain and Combat #Coronavirus[.]

In 2020, President Trump gave:

Q1: $ 100,000 to HHS to develop new therapies to treat and prevent COVID-19 so we can safely reopen.

T2: $ 100,000 to the NPS in July 2020 to help pay for repairs to national monuments. I promised you I wouldn’t take a dime from my salary as president, Trump tweeted. I donate the full $ 400,000! I have the honor to donate $ 100,000 to @NatlParkService to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American history! Thank you!!

ADDITIONAL READING

Alexander Hamilton in Federalist No. 73 explains the intent of the salary of presidents and its inability to be changed while the president is in office.

Forbes: Explains how the president can cancel his donations.

Politifact: recognizes that the promise not to receive a salary from Trump was a kept promise.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]tingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos