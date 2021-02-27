Xi insists on sustainable development and high-quality social security





Xinhua Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, emphasized improving the social security system that covers the entire population and promoting high-quality and sustainable development of social security. Xi made the remarks as he chaired a group study session at the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee on Friday. He urged efforts to intensify redistribution, strengthen mutual assistance, and extend the benefit of the social security system that will meet the multiple and diverse demands of the population. Improvements should also be made to have a sustainable multi-level social security system that covers the entire population of the country, coordinates the needs of urban and rural areas and is equitable and unified, in order to further promote development. sustainable and quality social security commitments of the country, Xi said. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee heard a report from an expert in the field and discussed related issues. Xi reviewed China’s progress in establishing a social security system since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, highlighting the leadership of the CPC and the institutional advantages of Chinese socialist society as well as the principles. to give priority to the people and to seek common prosperity. He urged to summarize the experiences of previous successes and to optimize the country’s social security system. Although China has fundamentally established a fully functioning social security system that covers the world’s largest population, the country has yet to attach great importance and make practical improvements to the weak links in the system, as the main contradiction in Chinese society As urbanization, population aging and employment diversification are accelerating, Xi said. Social security is the most imminent and realistic problem people are concerned about, Xi said, with specific requirements to improve social security during the 2021-2025 period. In the new stage of development, China should have a strategic vision and meet people’s expectations for high-quality life, and increase risk awareness to make appropriate judgments in advance on new development trends such as population aging and changes in workforce structures, Xi said. . Stressing that social security reforms should be advanced in a more systematic, coordinated and efficient manner, Xi urged efforts to accelerate the construction of a multilevel and multi-tier endowment insurance system. pillars in order to meet the various demands of the population. While integrating social assistance in rural areas into the rural vitalization strategy, the country needs to improve care services for the elderly and social protection for the physically disabled and orphans, Xi said. In terms of social security laws and regulations, Xi called for efforts to advance the development of social security under the rule of law and strengthen related legislation. Xi also stressed the importance of improving social security governance by optimizing administration and improving the quality of service. China should summarize successful practices in COVID-19 prevention and control and improve social security emergency response mechanisms against major risks.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos