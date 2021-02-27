Jake Tapper Says Joe Biden Is Like Donald Trump On Saudi Prince: ‘Save MBS Ass’





CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday compared President Joe Biden to former President Donald Trump following the administration’s decision not to sanction Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

A US intelligence report released on Friday concluded that bin Salman, commonly known as MBS in the west, approved the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The Biden administration announced sanctions and visa bans targeting Saudi citizens, but declined to specifically target MBS. Speaking to Senator Time Kaine (D-VA), Tapper sharply criticized the move.

“Nothing – nothing – for MBS. MBS is doing it without worries. What do you think of that?” Tapper asked.

Kaine, who was the Democratic running mate in 2016, has sought to defend the decision, but Tapper has continued to criticize.

“As to the responsibility of the person responsible, who ordered the brutal assassination, murder, of your constituent, a Washington Post columnist, for the crime of writing a column saying there should be more freedom and democracy in Saudi Arabia, MBS is getting away with it, ”Tapper said.

“How is that different from Donald Trump? Joe Biden and Donald Trump have the same position – save MBS’s ass!”

Kaine said that “the positions are not the same” and pointed to Biden’s different approach to Saudi Arabia.

“We’re going to have to explore in Congress what more we can do,” Kaine said.

Khashoggi was killed at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018 and authorities in the kingdom have denied that MBS played a role in his death. The journalist was then residing in Virginia.

The intelligence community concluded that MBS approved the murder because he had “control over decision-making in the Kingdom” and because of “the direct involvement of a key advisor and members or the Protective Detachment. of Mohammed ben Salman in the operation “.

“Since 2017, the Crown Prince has exercised absolute control over the Kingdom’s security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the permission of the Crown Prince,” the report said. from Intel.

On Friday, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against Ahmed al-Asiri, a former Saudi deputy chief of intelligence, according to Reuters. Sanctions will also be imposed on the Saudi Royal Guard’s Rapid Response Force (RIF), along with visa restrictions for 76 people.

“For the sake of security for all within our borders, perpetrators who target suspected dissidents on behalf of a foreign government should not be allowed to reach American soil,” said Secretary of State Anthony Blinken .

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with the US Secretary of State in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, September 18, 2019. The Biden administration has refused to directly sanction the Crown Prince for his role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. MANDEL NGAN / AFP / Getty Images

