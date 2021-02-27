Pakistan debt crisis deepens as economic mismanagement continues unabated





Malaysian authorities seized a Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777 plane, with passengers still on board, at Kuala Lumpur airport last month for failing to pay a rental fee worth $ 15 million .

The embarrassing incident has become the subject of memes, derision and despair in Pakistani media circles. Embarrassing as the incident is, the unpaid rental charges are just the tip of the iceberg and the Pakistani debt problem has been brewing for a few years now. But it is in the last two years that the debt has grown at a double digit rate against Pkr. 32.1 trillion in November 2019, at Pkr. 35.8 trillion by November 2020, excluding loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and commitments the government owes indirectly to creditors.

Pakistan’s public debt exceeded 87% of GDP at the end of 2019-2020, compared to around 72% of GDP at the end of 2017-2018. The country’s total external debt and liabilities rose to $ 113.8 billion in FY2020, from $ 106.3 billion in FY19. Earlier this month, Minister of Finance Mr. Hafeez Sheikh presented fiscal and debt policy statement to parliament revealed total debt of Pakistanis to be Rs 36.5 trillion with Rs 11.5 trillion borrowed over the past two years 600 billion rupees for debt service, 3 trillion rupees for the correction of the rupee-dollar parity and 1.5 trillion rupees for subsidies in order to fill the fiscal deficit due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Debt servicing has become the biggest problem for the government as it has to borrow continuously to repay past debts.

Data released by the State Bank of Pakistan reveals that Imran Khan’s government paid $ 11.895 billion in external public debt service in 2019-2020, and $ 3.593 billion in the first quarter of this exercise.

We are in a debt trap which is entirely our fault. It is a risk to our national security.

These grim figures reveal that Pakistan is forced to borrow more money from domestic and foreign sources to pay its bills, including the repayments of old loans, because it has totally failed to implement appropriate reforms in its tax collection systems.

The persistent budget deficit can be attributed to a large extent to declining tax revenues and high government spending. Revenues are dominated by indirect taxes, which represent 12.9% of GDP, while direct taxes represent only 2.2% of GDP. With a tax revenue gap of 10% of its national GDP, the huge spending on non-development projects has not helped the country’s domestic debt situation either.

Fixed costs paid to independent power producers (IPPs) that significantly contribute to power generation in Pakistan are a major source of circular debt accumulation or outstanding debt in the power sector. However, the main cause is the capacity payments to large energy projects put in place since 2015, mainly under the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative.

Economic mismanagement and the financing of infeasible infrastructure through long-term debt instruments, relying heavily on external borrowing rather than domestic institutions, have added to its problems. The deployment of the CPEC has increased the debt burden, opening the doors to ever more external loans.

Recently, Nikkei Asia reported that disagreements have arisen between the two countries over the Main Line 1 (ML-1) railway project and the Special Economic Zones. Reports said China was dragging its feet on financing the $ 6.8 million Main Line 1 railway project, which Pakistan was seeking at a concessional interest rate of less than 3%. China seems reluctant to lend money because these projects are vulnerable to local policies that delay returns on investment.

Gwadar, being the most expensive project under the aegis of CPEC, is also said to have encountered problems, with Beijing reluctant to finance the project at the 1% rate demanded by Islamabad. The detailed modalities for China to start producing and exporting goods from Pakistan, which was due to start in the second phase of the CPEC (2020-2025), have not yet been finalized. China has postponed its CPEC meetings with Pakistan on dispute financing.

Pakistan came under additional pressure after Saudi Arabia demanded repayment of a $ 3 billion loan and $ 3.2 billion oil credit facility it provided at the end of 2018. Tangled up in a complicated web of borrowing from one country to repay another, it has become the ideal target for China’s Loan Usurer Tactics. All loans from the Development Bank of China and the Import-Export Bank of China (Eximbank) have increased from $ 75 billion in 2016 to $ 3 billion in 2020. The vicious circle of obtaining new loans to China and repayment of old ones drove Pakistan into the infamous debt trap. forcing it to compromise on the development of its strategic policies.

In a recent interview with foreign police officers Jonathan Tepperman, Imran Khan’s openness said LookChina has helped us. China came to help our government when we were at its lowest. So we are very grateful to the Chinese government and we have decided that whatever issues we have with China we will deal with in private. We will not make it public.

With the scarcity of cheaper and more flexible bilateral and multilateral flows, governments increasingly depend on costly foreign commercial debt. Recently, the IMF agreed to restart an Extended Financing Facility (EFF) lending program of just $ 6 billion after linking it to reforms to the collection mobilization tax system, a mechanism for adjusting debt. electricity and gas prices with price adjustments, increasing the pension rate which was lowered to 7% in June from 13.25% earlier, a strategy of targeted subsidies and restructuring of public sector entities.

Subject to IMF Executive Board approval, instead of $ 2 billion, it would only release a tranche of $ 500 million by the end of March 2021 because Pakistan has not met certain objectives. To help Pakistan deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF had provided $ 1.4 billion in rapid financing instrument (RFI) which was in addition to the EFF deal.

Growing debts and less social spending

This undoubtedly too ambitious objective with the IMF would provoke a backlash from the hard-hit middle class. According to former finance ministry adviser Sakib Sherani, Pakistan will almost certainly need a successor IMF program when the current program ends in 2022. External debt repayments will remain high and inflows from areas like exports will not be able to support the growth dynamic.

Imran Khan’s government faces pressures from multi-party opposition, rising inflation and deteriorating economic conditions. Taxpayers’ money, instead of being spent on public goods, is diverted to servicing external debt. The extreme fall in the value of the rupee has reduced the possibilities for savings, investment and capital formation. Cuts in public spending, weak economic growth, and double-digit food inflation will push millions of people below the poverty line and increase unemployment, creating a situation conducive to social unrest.

As part of the control of damages for the liquidation of the circular debt of the energy sectors, the Khan government has drawn up plans to settle outstanding PPIs amounting to Rs 450 billion in three installments. But as long as the purchasing conditions of energy projects established after 2015 under the CPEC are not renegotiated, the accumulation of debt will not stop.

Unless the Pakistani government tightens its accountability, process and introduces long-standing structural reforms in improving taxation and governance in public entities and the energy sector, the steady increase of circular debt will endanger its financial and economic stability. Now, with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) keeping Pakistan on the “gray list”, the indebted nation’s precarious financial situation will worsen.

Vaishali Basu Sharma has worked as a consultant to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) for several years and is currently associated with the New Delhi-based Policy Perspectives Foundation think tank. She tweets on @basu_vaishali

