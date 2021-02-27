Boris Johnson relies on EU leaders to tell him how much EU fishermen are taking in UK waters | Politics | News





June Mummery explained that although her fishermen are subject to Marine Management fishing rules which control the amount of fish they catch, some European vessels do not dock in the UK and therefore their tows cannot be accounts. As a result, the UK is relying on the European Commission to tell them how many fish have been caught in UK waters, with some arguing that the figures may not be exact. June Mummery then exploded in former Brexit MEP Ben Habib due to the UK government’s dismal lack of preparedness to tackle these and other issues.

Talk to Ben Habib on UnlockedMs. Mummery said, “They (fishermen) can come here and catch what they like and we didn’t even know what they are fishing. “My fishermen have to go out, catch a box of fish, they come back and land it in the market. “You will have two Maritime Management Officers (MMOs) there to watch what they caught, we have no idea what they catch. “So there was no help and obviously we had the shellfish disaster as you have seen. READ MORE: Grant Shapps shuts down restaurateur for easing lockdown in fiery BBC QT row

“And it comes down to one thing Ben, we weren’t prepared.” Mr Habib replied, “Yeah, I mean it definitely looks like that, doesn’t it? “You know, we’ve had four and a half years since the Brexit vote and we didn’t have the courage. “And it’s not just fishing, but across the UK economic and business landscape it seems the government was not at all prepared for Brexit.

“They come into our waters, they catch what they want, yes, they are at least theoretically limited to quotas, but they catch what they want. “And we are unable to determine what they caught, are we?” Ms Mummery made it clear: “The UK relies on the European Commission to provide it with accurate data.” A surprised Mr. Habib replied, “So they can come in and take whatever they want?” READ MORE:

“But what about our fishermen, if we actually fish in our waters, are we able to bring our fish into the European Union, how is that going?” Ms Mummery continued, “Well, I’ve always said that the majority of fishermen then would have been happy to just fish our waters. “I mean obviously shellfish have to be exported, but again, five years to prepare for it. “They knew we would leave the single market, they knew we would leave the customs union, they knew that live mussels could not be sent to the EU and we are a third country. “A lot of people say that we are no different from all other countries and I say that another country has given its most renewable sustainable resource? “No, we did, so we gave the EU our waters and our resources, but what did we really get back?”







