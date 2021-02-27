Narendra Modi stadium on line to host IPL 2021 qualifiers

It is that time of year when all Indian cricket fans expect the IPL to start. However, with an upsurge in COVID cases in certain types of countries, there are some concerns about the scheduling and then organizing the IPL 2021. The India and England series are currently running at 50%. crowd and from now everything has been excellent as far as the organization is taken into account.

The IPL is scheduled to begin on April 10, 2021 and it has been reported that this season teams will not be visiting venues to play home and away games. Instead, there is speculation that there might be a named location that will host a particular set of matches before moving on to the next location.

In this way, the BCCI and IPL Board of Directors can ensure that a biosecurity bubble can be created for players to stay there. On Friday, it was reported by India Today that five sites have been shortlisted by the BCCI to host the IPL. The locations were Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai, awaiting approval from the government of Maharashtra.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will still host one test and five T20Is

However, it appears that the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium is set to host the IPL 2021 playoffs. The stadium, now the largest cricket stadium in the world, recently hosted the day-night test match between India and England . Several players have spoken of the quality of the facilities.

The stadium can accommodate up to 1.32,000 people in the stands and has four massive changing rooms, capable of bringing together all the qualified teams in a biosecurity bubble. This will also allow the BCCI to have a maximum number of spectators for the elimination matches, even if there is a limit of 50% to people seated in the stands.

The stadium field was also criticized in some corners as the game ended in two days. But, with another test, then five T20Is between the two teams playing at the same wickets, there is hope that the talks will be over. The IPL had to be moved to the United Arab Emirates last year, but this year there has been a full-fledged attempt to hold this tournament at home.