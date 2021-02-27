Rioters on Capitol Hill told court Donald Trump ‘summoned’ them to start January 6 riots





The Trump-made-me-do-it defense already looks like a long shot.

Faced with overwhelming evidence during the deadly siege on Capitol Hill last month, including social media posts displaying their actions, rioters argue in court that they were following instructions from then-President Donald Trump on the 6th. January. But the legal strategy has already been shot down by at least one judge, and experts believe the argument won’t get anyone off the hook for the insurgency where five people have died, including a police officer.

This supposed defense, if recognized, would undermine the rule of law because then, just like a king or a dictator, the president could dictate what is illegal and what is not in this country “, recently declared US District Judge Beryl Howell in ordering pre-trial detention of William Chrestman, an alleged member of the Kansas City area chapter of the Proud Boys. ”And that’s not how we operate here.

Chrestmans’ attorneys argued in court documents that Trump gave the crowd explicit permission and encouragement to do what they were doing, giving those who obeyed him a viable defense against criminal liability.

It is an amazing thing to imagine storming the United States Capitol with sticks, flags and bear bombs, against armed and highly trained law enforcement. Only someone who thought they had official approval would even attempt such a thing. And a Proud Boy who had paid attention would really believe it, the lawyers for Chrestmans wrote.

Trump was acquitted of inciting insurgency in his second impeachment trial, where Democrats made some of the same arguments defense lawyers make in criminal court. Some Republican lawmakers have said the best place for accusations against Trump is also the courthouse.

Meanwhile, prosecutors have laid charges against more than 250 people so far in the attack, including conspiracy, assault, civil unrest and obstruction of formal process. Authorities have suggested that rare charges of sedition may be brought against some. Hundreds of Trump supporters have been photographed and filmed storming the Capitol and scores have posted selfies inside the building on social media, so they can’t exactly claim in court that they weren’t there. Blaming Trump may be the best defense they have.

What’s the best argument when you’re on a videotape prancing around the Capitol with a coat rack in your hand? said Sam Shamansky, who represents Dustin Thompson, an Ohio man accused of stealing a coat rack during the riot.

Shamansky said his client would never have been to Capitol Hill on Jan.6 if Trump hadn’t summoned him there. Trump, he added, engaged in a sneaky but effective plot to trick brainwashing supporters into believing the election was stolen, placing them in a position where they felt the need to defend their country. at the request of the commander-in-chief.

I think it’s going perfectly, he said of the defense. The more nuanced question is: who is going to buy it? What kind of jury do you need to figure this out?

While experts say blaming Trump can’t deter their clients, it can help determine the sentence when they ask the judge for leniency.

It could probably be seen as a mitigating factor that this person really believed they were simply following the instructions of the leader of the United States, said Barbara McQuade, a former American lawyer from Michigan who is now a professor at the University’s law school. from Michigan.

It could also strengthen possible lawsuits against the former president, experts say.

That defense died on arrival, said Bradley Simon, a white-collar New York City criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor. But I think those statements by defendants claiming they were led by Trump cause him a problem if the Justice Department or the Washington Attorney General starts to look into the charges against him for inciting insurgency.

As the legal bar is raised to prosecute Trump during the Capitol siege, the former president is already facing a trial from Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson who accuses him of conspiring with extremist groups to prevent Congress from certifying the results of elections. And other lawsuits could arise.

Trump has been spreading baseless statements about the election for weeks and addressed thousands of supporters at a rally near the White House before the Capitol riot, telling them they had gathered in Washington “to save our democracy”. Later, Trump said, I know everyone here will be heading to the Capitol building soon to have your voice heard peacefully and patriotically.

An attorney for Jacob Chansley, the shirtless man who wore face makeup and a horned hat inside the Capitol, has attached a highlighted transcript of Trump’s speech before the riot to a court file asking for the release of Chansley. Defense attorney Albert Watkins said the federal government is sending a disturbing and frightening message that Americans will be prosecuted if they do what the president asks them to do.

Defense lawyers have used other strategies with no more success. In one case, the judge characterized defense attorneys as depicting the riots as mere intrusion or civil disobedience that is both unconvincing and detached from reality. In another, a judge rejected a man’s claim that he was duped into joining the anti-government group Oath Keepers and participating in the attack on the Capitol.

Other defendants linked to militant groups have also tried to blame Trump for seeking their provisional release from prison. An attorney for Jessica Watkins said the Oath Keepers member believed local militias would be called into action if Trump invoked insurgency law to stay in office. Watkins disowned the keepers of the oath at a hearing Friday, saying she was appalled by her fellow far-right militia members.

Even though she was misguided, her intentions were by no means related to an intention to overthrow the government, but to support what she believed to be the legal government, her lawyer wrote.

Meanwhile, an attorney for Dominic Pezzola, another alleged Proud Boy, acted out of the delusional belief that he was a patriot protecting his country. Defense attorney Jonathan Zucker described Pezzola as one of the millions of Americans who have been misled by the president’s deception.

Many of those who answered his call will therefore spend substantial portions if not the rest of their lives in prison, “he wrote. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is resuming his life of luxury and privilege.”

