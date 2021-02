Top news of the day: Congress dissidents defend Azad at Jammu meeting; Imran Khan says the responsibility for creating an enabling environment lies with India, and more

The headlines of the day’s news, and more.

People say “G23”, I say Gandhi 23, with the belief, resolve and thought of Mahatma Gandhi, this law and this constitution of nations was formed. Congress is strongly committed to moving these forward. The G23 wants Congress to be strong, Congress leader Raj Babbar said at the Shanti Sammelan meeting in Jammu.

India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on February 25 to strictly adhere to all ceasefire agreements along the LoC.

Northern Armies Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi said agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control would have no bearing on counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Apply appropriate behavior to the pandemic and firmly manage violations, states said.

The launch in Sriharikota, is tentatively scheduled for 10:24 am IST on February 28, subject to weather conditions.

The statements in no way scandalize the court, says KK Venugopal.

The Law Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth 84 crore in connection with the cheating case involving Sree Kanva Souhardha Co-operative Credit Limited (SKSCCL). Funds of up to 650 crore have been raised from over 13,000 investors on the promise of phenomenal returns.

The two sides discussed the early completion of fences along the India-Bangladesh border, as agreed by the prime ministers of the two countries.

The presidents’ new vision of paying money to individuals, businesses, states and cities battered by COVID-19 was adopted in a vote close to the 219-212 party line.

Johnson & Johnson pointed out that their vaccine has been shown to be effective in a single injection and can be stored long-term at standard refrigerator temperatures.

Myanmar has been rocked by a wave of pro-democracy protests since a military coup toppled civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1.

Kidnappers freed 42 people, including 27 children, who were uprooted from a school in central Nigeria on February 17, officials said on February 27, a day after more than 300 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen in the north. Where is.

The change of the United States as part of President Joe Biden’s broader repositioning of former President Donald Trump’s America First agenda immediately drew praise from Germany and France, who said that an agreement was now within reach after the American pivot.

The Council said no additions to the Indian squad would be made for the final test.

