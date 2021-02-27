Turkish and Pakistani media mercenaries wage war on Forum Philia countries

The Athens-based Research Institute for European and American Studies (RIEAS) revealed in a strategic report the close relationship between Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies to control Turkish media and efforts to discredit the Philia Forum and its respective member countries, among others.

The report, entitled Turkey-Pakistan: Secret army of mercenary journalists, found that Turkey had changed its recruitment of Western journalists, who embarrassed to work for TRT World, in favor of the Pakistani and Indian Kashmiris.

However, the focus on recruiting Pakistanis and Indian Kashmiris is not only limited to the state-funded TRT World, but also to the state-funded Anadolu agency.

“Turkish intelligence agency MIT was found to be aggressively working with Pakistanis [intelligence] ISI agency to build a new propaganda network, with TRT World and Anadolu Agency as focal points, ”said RIEAS in its report.

The report also revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has placed his country’s electronic communications center directly under the control of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT.

RIEAS found that TRT World employed at least 50 Pakistanis and more than a dozen Kashmiri Indians out of 300 employees. These include:

Shaheryar Mirza, Faisal Aziz Khan, Usman Mir, Ravale Mohydin, Mehboob Geelani, Baba Umar, Riyaz ul Khaliq, Iftikhar Gilani, Ruwa Shah, Mehnaaz Yaseen, Mohsin Mughal, Imran Garda, Faisal, and Ahmed Bin Qasim.

It also partly explains why Pakistan has taken an increasingly hostile stance against Greece and Cyprus.

The think tank, using a source working at TRT World, claimed that in order to escape the control of the foreign ministries of the Philia Forum countries, journalists from the Turkish media visited those countries and reported using digital media. tourist visas – which is not allowed.

More interestingly, RIEAS found that “these journalists carry out various cases against media houses in at least three continents” to pressure them to remove the content of their relations with the Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Greek city hours recently came under such pressure to remove an article that made several revelations about disinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan and TRT World.

“TRT World and Anadolu Agency have deployed a strong team of lawyers to […]threaten journalists around the world for filing articles against the gang, ”the report reveals.

“Yildrim Attorney and Advocacy is one of the similar law firms deployed by Erdogan to defend the gang,” the report adds.

It was also found that TRT World had published at least 31 articles praising the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and 65 articles promoting propaganda on the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, 30 long stories about India repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution related to Jammu and Kashmir were made by Turkish media.

The greatest number of articles, as well as TV productions on the above topics, were written by Pakistani and Kashmiri Indian journalists mentioned in the above list.

Although this team of journalists has concentrated its efforts on topical issues, RIEAS reported that a source revealed that “the new task assigned to the team is to attack the countries of the Philia Forum”.

The Philia Forum’s plan of attack is to project it as “a total failure and an anti-peace initiative. The campaign to attack the Forum began with the statement by the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“However, the larger objective is to ensure the group’s failure through effective use of the propaganda armies of both countries. It is a notable fact that the members of the forum have always been targeted by the link between Turkey and Pakistan, ”the report continues.

Ankara has grown increasingly frustrated with the success of the Philia Forum which has strengthened relations between countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf, while pushing aside and isolating Turkey.

The Forum succeeded in strengthening the ties of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, making Turkey a country geopolitically isolated and unimportant in its success in l establishment of commercial and security relationships.

Even more striking, the RIEAS advises the intelligence agencies of the Philia Forum countries, along with France and India, to collaborate in a joint investigation into the influence of the propaganda army created by Turkey and Pakistan.

They also suggest that “the Philia Forum should also set up a counter-disinformation center to counter the impact of this team and other possible groups.

information war against the group’s geopolitical interests. “

RIEAS concludes by suggesting that the countries of the Philia Forum, along with India and France, set up a news channel to counter Turkish propaganda and present authentic information.

