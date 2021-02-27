Connect with us

Politics

Turkish and Pakistani media mercenaries wage war on Forum Philia countries

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


The Athens-based Research Institute for European and American Studies (RIEAS) revealed in a strategic report the close relationship between Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies to control Turkish media and efforts to discredit the Philia Forum and its respective member countries, among others.

RIEAS Research Institute for European and American Studies

The report, entitled Turkey-Pakistan: Secret army of mercenary journalists, found that Turkey had changed its recruitment of Western journalists, who embarrassed to work for TRT World, in favor of the Pakistani and Indian Kashmiris.

However, the focus on recruiting Pakistanis and Indian Kashmiris is not only limited to the state-funded TRT World, but also to the state-funded Anadolu agency.

“Turkish intelligence agency MIT was found to be aggressively working with Pakistanis [intelligence] ISI agency to build a new propaganda network, with TRT World and Anadolu Agency as focal points, ”said RIEAS in its report.

The report also revealed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has placed his country’s electronic communications center directly under the control of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT.

RIEAS found that TRT World employed at least 50 Pakistanis and more than a dozen Kashmiri Indians out of 300 employees. These include:

Shaheryar Mirza, Faisal Aziz Khan, Usman Mir, Ravale Mohydin, Mehboob Geelani, Baba Umar, Riyaz ul Khaliq, Iftikhar Gilani, Ruwa Shah, Mehnaaz Yaseen, Mohsin Mughal, Imran Garda, Faisal, and Ahmed Bin Qasim.

It also partly explains why Pakistan has taken an increasingly hostile stance against Greece and Cyprus.

The think tank, using a source working at TRT World, claimed that in order to escape the control of the foreign ministries of the Philia Forum countries, journalists from the Turkish media visited those countries and reported using digital media. tourist visas – which is not allowed.

More interestingly, RIEAS found that “these journalists carry out various cases against media houses in at least three continents” to pressure them to remove the content of their relations with the Turkish and Pakistani intelligence agencies.

Greek city hours recently came under such pressure to remove an article that made several revelations about disinformation campaigns emanating from Pakistan and TRT World.

“TRT World and Anadolu Agency have deployed a strong team of lawyers to […]threaten journalists around the world for filing articles against the gang, ”the report reveals.

“Yildrim Attorney and Advocacy is one of the similar law firms deployed by Erdogan to defend the gang,” the report adds.

It was also found that TRT World had published at least 31 articles praising the conversion of Hagia Sophia into a mosque and 65 articles promoting propaganda on the Turkish-sponsored invasion of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, 30 long stories about India repealing Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution related to Jammu and Kashmir were made by Turkish media.

The greatest number of articles, as well as TV productions on the above topics, were written by Pakistani and Kashmiri Indian journalists mentioned in the above list.

Although this team of journalists has concentrated its efforts on topical issues, RIEAS reported that a source revealed that “the new task assigned to the team is to attack the countries of the Philia Forum”.

Philia Forum. Greece

The Philia Forum’s plan of attack is to project it as “a total failure and an anti-peace initiative. The campaign to attack the Forum began with the statement by the spokesperson for the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

“However, the larger objective is to ensure the group’s failure through effective use of the propaganda armies of both countries. It is a notable fact that the members of the forum have always been targeted by the link between Turkey and Pakistan, ”the report continues.

Ankara has grown increasingly frustrated with the success of the Philia Forum which has strengthened relations between countries in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf, while pushing aside and isolating Turkey.

The Forum succeeded in strengthening the ties of Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, making Turkey a country geopolitically isolated and unimportant in its success in l establishment of commercial and security relationships.

Even more striking, the RIEAS advises the intelligence agencies of the Philia Forum countries, along with France and India, to collaborate in a joint investigation into the influence of the propaganda army created by Turkey and Pakistan.

They also suggest that “the Philia Forum should also set up a counter-disinformation center to counter the impact of this team and other possible groups.
information war against the group’s geopolitical interests. “

RIEAS concludes by suggesting that the countries of the Philia Forum, along with India and France, set up a news channel to counter Turkish propaganda and present authentic information.

Read the full report here.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: