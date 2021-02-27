Trump’s tax documents are with New York prosecutors. But time is running out.





On Monday, the Supreme Court, in an unsigned order consisting of a single sentence, dismissed former President Donald Trumps’ request to ask the country’s highest court to stop the execution of a summons issued by a New York State grand jury. This summons was made to Mazars USA LLP, the accounting firm that prepared the Trumps personal tax returns and those of various Trump organizations. And of course, on Thursday the Trumps tax returns and underlying tax documents were handed over to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Trump technically lost the legal battle over not having to produce his tax documents, but he may have won the war in the long run.

Trump has technically lost the legal battle over not having to produce his tax documents, but he may have won the long-term war in slowing the progress of criminal investigations, perhaps to a point where prosecutors can no longer carry some cases that have passed their statute of limitations. Recently, the New York legislature passed a new law that suspends the limitation period for the period during which a president is in office; Congress has launched a similar effort, but it needs to move faster.

The Supreme Court’s ruling last week in the Mazars USA case was hardly a surprise, given that Trump had already lost this fight once before. Last July, the Supreme Court rejected Trump’s argument that a sitting president should not be forced to respond to a state criminal subpoena. But the court said there might be other, less novel objections that might be raised about the subpoena. Trump’s lawyers quickly picked up on the hint and again asked the Supreme Court to stay the execution of the subpoena, this time saying the subpoena was excessive and issued in bad faith. But the court’s dismissal of that request this week ultimately ended the litigation, and Mazars USA has finally produced the documents subpoenaed to New York State prosecutors.

All white-collar prosecutors know that a financial crime investigation begins with documents. Our financial system is based on bank records of recorded transactions, tax records, accounting records and these records become evidence of crime. Without financial records, other types of evidence, such as testimony or surveillance, are simply insufficient to prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt.

This is why the courts did not buy the argument of the former presidents that subpoenas to Mazars USA which claimed, among other things, all tax returns and tax preparation documents, financial statements , contracts and agreements, and all communication with Trump and his organizations was excessive. . If prosecutors subpoena too small a body of documents, they run the risk of other relevant or even exculpatory documents appearing for the first time at trial. This is a chance no prosecutor can take.

But prosecutors investigating Trump’s financial transactions still face a number of challenges. First, almost all violations of federal and state criminal law have a period known as the statute of limitations, beyond which a suspect cannot be charged with a crime. Prescription statutes vary widely by state and federal system. Some serious crimes can have statutes of limitations as long as 10 or 20 years. In some states, homicide and some types of sexual assault do not have a statute of limitations. But most federal offenses have a five-year statute of limitations. In New York City, the alleged financial crimes Vance is likely investigating bank fraud, insurance fraud and tax evasion have a statute of limitations of just six years. So Trump is already working with a fast-spinning clock, to his advantage.

Second, financial investigations take time, and a US President under criminal investigation has a number of tools that can take even longer before the statute of limitations takes effect.

The challenges to Mazars USA’s subpoena, most of which concerned his unique position as President of the United States, are a case in point: the Manhattan District Attorneys Office, under Vance, opened its criminal investigation in the summer of 2018. Mazars USA was issued on August 29, 2019. The first legal challenge to the subpoena took place in Federal District Court, then Federal Court of Appeal, and finally the Supreme Court of the United States, which was successful. to the first Supreme Court ruling against him on July 9. 2020. Trump’s second court challenge followed the same arduous path to the Supreme Court, again ending in defeat on February 22. State prosecutors eventually prevailed, but they were forced to spend a year and a half trying to obtain the documents that are usually the starting point for a financial crime investigation.

Third, any prosecutor who attempts to investigate a sitting president is compelled by the legal or perhaps political argument that a sitting president cannot be criminally charged. In fact, the Department of Justice adopted this position more recently in a 2000 opinion from its Office of the Legal Counsel, and this opinion remains the policy of the Department of Justice today. Whether this policy was good or bad, there would surely be a lot of difficulty if it were not followed. Meanwhile, the clock would continue to run on the statute of limitations.

The possible consequences of this policy of the Ministry of Justice are worrying: a president in office or a former president would escape prosecution for any crime whose statute of limitations expired during his mandate as president. A president serving a four-year term would be absolved of many criminal acts; a president who served two four-year terms would escape criminal responsibility for almost all crimes committed before or during his first presidential term.

New York State has taken some common sense steps to address this issue with respect to possible state lawsuits against former presidents. On February 10, the New York State Legislature passed the New York No Citizen is Above the Law Act, sponsored by Deputy Senate Majority Leader Michael Gianaris. The new law provides that if a former president is charged with a felony in New York State, the length of time he or she was president is excluded from the statute of limitations calculation. Whether this law can apply to criminal conduct prior to the passage of the law remains to be seen, but there is a strong argument that it can be applied if the statute of limitations had not yet expired when the law was enacted. been adopted. That is why these laws must be adopted as soon as possible.

Federal lawsuits against former presidents need the same kinds of guarantees. In the U.S. Congress last year, the House of Representatives introduced a bill titled No President is Above the Law Act of 2020, introduced by Representative Jerry Nadler, DN.Y., which suspends the statute of limitations for offenses federal criminal offenses that are committed by the president or vice-president before or during their tenure. This bill provides a necessary balance for the Justice Department’s conclusion that a sitting president cannot be indicted. Congress should act to pass it quickly. Until it does, the clock is still ticking.

Carol C. Lam

