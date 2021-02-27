Celebrations for Hamza Shehbaz’s release on bail from Lahore after 20 months – Pakistan





Opposition leader in the Punjabi Assembly, Hamza Shehbaz, was released from Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore on Saturday after spending 20 months in a money laundering case against him.

The leader of the PML-N was released by order of the Judge of the Court of Responsibility Akmal Khan after review and approval of his bail. The court said Hamza should be released if he is not wanted in any other case.

He was ordered to appear in court on March 4 for the next hearing in the case.

The PML-N leader was greeted by PML-N workers outside Kot Lakhpat prison who had gathered to celebrate his release. Carrying flower petals to greet Hamza, they danced and chanted slogans for him and against the government.

Maryam Nawaz, vice president of PML-N, was also present outside the prison to receive her cousin and posted a photo on Twitter of the two people sitting in a car, with the PML information secretary -N, Marryum Aurangzeb.

Addressing his supporters after his release, Hamza said: “Today the whole nation has seen the logical end of this drama of accountability.

“Despite three years of the worst victimization, they couldn’t prove a dime of corruption against [PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif’s soldiers and the Sharif family. ”

He said that three years had passed since the current government was formed and the people saw that it was a “bogus government”. Hamza alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “hired spokespersons” continued to lie about various cases such as the Broadsheet affair or the Daily Mail’s allegations against his father Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that these actions were based on revenge and that this “fire of revenge” did not seem to subside. “When nothing is found, then he [Prime Minister Imran] is angry, and this anger is spreading to the 220 million people of Pakistan. ”

He also mentioned the recent controversy over the NA-75 (Daska) by-ballots and added that the people of Nowshera had rejected the PTI and voted in favor of the PML-N.

Earlier, while addressing the media in Lahore before leaving for prison, Maryam praised Hamza’s “bravery, courage and strength” for spending months in prison and facing what she was calling “false business” against him.

“I think he is a great asset of the party,” said Maryam, adding that he would continue to work tirelessly for the PML-N.

PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal also took to Twitter and said Hamza won his freedom today. He said the leaders of the PML-N had been the target of “[Prime Minister] Imran [Khan’s] vendetta but their determination grew stronger “.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) granted Hamza bail in the money laundering case on Wednesday, ordering prison authorities to release him after bail was submitted. A bench of two LHC judges announced the order after counsel for the National Accountability Bureau completed his arguments at Wednesday’s hearing.

Earlier this month, Hamza filed his second High Court petition for bail after arrest on merit in the reference to money laundering and possession of assets beyond means.

Bail had also been requested on an additional ground of difficulties and undue delay in the trial process, the Supreme Court having refused in January compensation to the applicant asking him to contact the LHC with new grounds for bail. out on bail.

The petition filed through lawyers Azam Nazir Tarar and Amjad Pervaiz stated that Hamza was arrested on June 11, 2019, while the reference was filed on August 20, 2020, and the charges were made on November 11, 2020. , after an “unreasonable delay”. 17 months old. He said the delay could not be blamed on the petitioner in any way.

He argued that the Applicant was entitled to post a bond solely for this reason of delay without touching the merits of the case.

