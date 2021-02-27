Camp DNC, Julia Louis-Dreyfus writers clashed over Trump jokes at event: report





Although the actress is a fan of Joe Biden, Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ writers reportedly clashed with the Democratic National Convention camp ahead of her appearance at the 2020 event.

The actress is known for her sharp tongue – much like her famous “Veep” character Selina Meyer – and for her critique of former President Donald Trump, which she brought to her pike at her MC concert at the DNC.

According to Vanity Fair, there was tension between the DNC camp and “Veep” showrunner David Mandel and his team over some of the jokes in the Louis-Dreyfus script, which they wrote.

Just an hour before the 60-year-old actress left a Los Angeles studio, political consultant Stephanie Cutter – the director of the conventions program – reached out to Mandel to discuss the evening’s script.

Cutter was reportedly unhappy with some of the jokes, one in particular which praised Biden.

Louis-Dreyfus was planning to say that Biden understood hard work and struggle, while “the only time Donald Trump has struggled is to go down a ramp and try for a drink of water.”

The joke referred to two instances in which Trump appeared to be struggling to complete the aforementioned tasks that went viral and raised concerns for the health of the then president.

The writers had been told that the joke didn’t fit where they originally put it, so they moved it to another point rather than cutting it.

When they spoke, Cutter asked why the joke was placed somewhere else in the script.

“You told us it wasn’t working in the other place,” Mandel replied, according to the outlet.

Cutter said Mandel couldn’t have the joke “anywhere” in the script. She said they didn’t want to risk “opening up the dementia thing” and said laughing at Trump’s faculties might remind viewers that he had described Biden as a fragile person.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' screenwriters for her animated concert at the DNC – who also wrote for " Veep " – clashed with the DNC camp over jokes about Donald Trump.

“Not opening up the dementia thing won’t stop Republicans from doing it until the end of time,” Mendel said in what would have become a screaming match. He even believed the joke could have preemptively helped Biden ahead of the next Republican National Convention, according to the outlet.

Cutter reportedly had issues with other jokes in the script as well, and Mandel eventually relented.

“Just tell me what you want,” he said. “Dictate it.”

Instead of the jab, Louis-Dreyfus ended up saying: “Donald Trump thinks that doing it yourself means inheriting only half a billion dollars from his father.”

Representatives for Louis-Dreyfus, Mandel, Cutter and the White House did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

