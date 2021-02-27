Chinese economy could double by 2035





China has a good chance of doubling the size of its economy by 2035 and surpassing the United States as the world’s largest economy along the way, said a Bank of America economist.

As China seeks to become an advanced nation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in November that it was possible to double the country’s gross domestic product and per capita income by 2035, CNBC reported.

Doubling China’s GDP requires an average annual growth of 4.7% for the next 15 years, which some observers say could be difficult to achieve. But Helen Qiao, head of the Asian economy at BofA Global Research, said there are some reform measures that will help China get there.

We believe China could achieve it, she said.

In addition to doubling its GDP, the Asian economic giant would overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy between 2027 and 2028, Qiao predicted.

China was one of the few economies in the world to have experienced growth in 2020 despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Official data showed that the Chinese economy grew 2.3% last year, and the International Monetary Fund forecasted growth of 8.1% for China this year.

The US economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, according to the latest government estimates. The IMF said the US economy could grow 5.1% this year.

In a report released earlier this month, Qiao addressed common concerns that could prevent China from meeting its economic goals for 2035. She listed three reasons that skeptics often cite: China’s aging population , the high debt-to-GDP ratio and the country’s investment-driven growth model.

According to the report, the latter is not sustainable and cannot stimulate long-term growth, therefore, these concerns will slow but not derail China’s overall growth path.

This is especially true as the government has put policies in place to address the challenges, according to the report. Measures include those focused on debt stabilization and initiatives to promote urbanization and the opening up of the service sector.

Still, China’s journey to its 2035 goal is not without risk, Qiao told CNBC. She said that although China keeps the promised reforms, there are many factors the country cannot control.

The economist cited new tensions between Washington and Beijing as a possible threat to China’s economic growth.

Will this relationship remain sweet and … peaceful? I wasn’t so sure, she said.

US-China tensions escalated during the tenure of former US President Donald Trump and became one of the biggest threats to the global economy ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos