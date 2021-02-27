British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterates his support for the Taliban in appeal with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

“He [Johnson] reiterated the UK’s long-standing support for the Afghan government’s fight against the Taliban as part of the NATO coalition, a spokesperson for Downing Street said. (Representative image)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated Britain’s support for Afghanistan in its fight against the Taliban, as part of the broader North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) alliance.

In a phone call from Downing Street in London with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday, Johnson also agreed on the importance of moving forward in the peace talks to ensure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan.

They agreed on the importance of making progress in the peace talks to ensure a sovereign, democratic and united Afghanistan, and to preserve the gains of civil society and of women and girls, the spokesperson said.

Besides regional issues, the two leaders also discussed the COVID-19 crisis and global efforts regarding access to vaccines to fight the pandemic.

The Prime Minister and President Ghani also discussed global efforts to tackle the pandemic and the deployment of vaccines in Afghanistan and the UK, Downing Street said.