Contradictory with Jokowi’s HR vision





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Politician of the Social Protection Party (MCC), Mardani Ali Sera, asked President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) for the policy of issuing a presidential regulation concerning the cancellation of investment licenses for alcoholic beverages (miras). “It’s sad. This increasingly contradicts the desire to strengthen human resources echoed by Pak Jokowi. The impact of alcohol consumption is far more harmful than positive,” Mardani explained when he was contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (27/2). Mardani also expressed his concern. The policies that have been signed, for him, are counterproductive to the orientation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who prioritizes and develops human resources. “PKS rejects and regrets the presidential decree which contains this (alcohol investment permit). And calls on all parties to participate in the rescinding of this regulation,” he said.

According to Dani, the bad effects of alcohol should be considered by the government. He then gave an example of the death of Bripka CS and a Japanese citizen some time ago who allegedly died from alcohol. “The WHO also said in 2016 that the number of fatalities worldwide due to this drink is over 3 million people. Don’t regret it later,” Dani tweeted on his personal Twitter account. The loosening of the liquor industry’s license, Dani writes, could endanger the country’s younger generation. The state needs investments, but this must not endanger the future of the nation. “This policy clearly pays attention only to economic and investment interests (business people) but ignores social and security aspects. # RejectInvestmentMiras,” he explained. Previously, President Joko Widodo opened investment permits for large to small scale spirits (miras) or alcoholic beverage industry. With a note, the investment is only applied in certain areas. This provision is contained in Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 10 of 2021 concerning the investment firm sector which was signed by the Head of State on February 2, 2021. The regulation is a derivative of the law (UU ) n ° 11 of 2020 relating to job creation. Following this rule, PKS always tries to cancel it through the channels provided by laws and regulations with the social community. “Because the new stage has just been signed, intense communication with civil society (community), ”Mardani said. Mardani did not say further which group of people communicated intensively with the PKS. He only indicated that communication had been made with all parties in order to obtain a full response. (a / ayp)



