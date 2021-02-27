Donald Trump’s policy is a form of fascism according to the author – “Barbarian and racist” | World | News





Craig Unger has written extensively on Donald Trump, publishing a bestseller on the American real estate mogul titled “House of Trump, House of Poutin”, in which he investigates relations between former US President Vladimir Putin and the russian mafia. He recently released another blockbuster, titled “American Kompromat”. In the new book, Mr. Unger investigates alleged links between Mr. Trump and the Russian Secret Service.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the author called Mr. Trump’s policies a tendency towards fascism.

He also argued that the Republican Party must turn its back on Donald Trump and “Trumpism” if it is to have a political future.

Mr Unger said: “I have always been hesitant to assign terms, but yes I think his work is fascism in terms of barbarism, racism and anti-democracy.

“There are many ways to define fascism. What he was doing was dictatorial and he was using every loophole in our government to dismantle the checks and balances that guarantee at least some fairness.”

The bestselling author went on to say that under Donald Trump, the Republican Party had become undemocratic, whose political future was uncertain unless it could kick extremists out of Trump.

He explained, “I think the Republican Party itself is sort of over – it’s against democracy. I mean that’s the dividing line it really is.

“If she is to survive, she has to give up the Trump genre. Right now it’s probably three-quarters of the party or more.

“But I think it’s going to take a long time before this is all resolved and played out. The Republican Party – maybe it will be a fascist party or it will be split in two and one will be kind of a centrist party. who believes in democracy. “

In a CNN editorial, Thomas Weber, professor of history and international affairs at the University of Aberdeen, said that although there is some overlap between “Trumpism” and fascism in their use of the demagoguery and promises to restore the glory of the nation, there are also significant differences.

The main difference between Donald Trump and the fascists is their views on individualism and the pursuit of self-interest.

He writes: “For the fascists, individuals can prosper only as part of a collective, united by a common kinship and ideology and organized by a strong state.

“Trump’s starting point is exactly the opposite. For him, the pursuit of individual self-interest is paramount to all human existence. For Trump, it seems that pursuit is the glue that holds together a complex web of relationships. “

He concludes that “Trumpism” is not fascism, although it is no less dangerous as a political force.

