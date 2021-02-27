Turkey reaffirms its right to defend the “blue homeland”

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday his country was determined to defend its rights to what it calls the Blue Homeland, referring to the Aegean Sea with a name first used in 2020 by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In what appears to be another coup from Greece’s neighbor to the east after a year of almost endless incursions into Greek waters and airspace, the defense minister has invoked an expansionist doctrine that claims control Turkish over the eastern Aegean Sea and the northern Mediterranean.

Referring to the Aegean Sea as the “Sea of ​​Islands”, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to his AKP party in Istanbul on Wednesday that no one should be worried about Turkey’s presence from the Black Sea to the eastern Mediterranean .

“Determined and able to defend our rights”

In Friday’s remarks, Akar said we have no claims on land or sea. Nonetheless, we will not back down on our rights.

We are determined and capable of defending our rights throughout the Blue Homeland as well as in Cyprus, he added.

The Turkish FM also reiterated claims earlier this week that Greek Air Force planes harassed the Turkish “hydrographic research vessel” TCG Cesme as it sailed in the waters of the northern Aegean Sea.

Greek defense officials have categorically denied that any such action ever took place, saying their assets were not even in the area where the ship was.

I stress once again that such behavior is far from a good neighborly gesture, Akar said on Friday.

Adding to the fury, Akar then linked Greece by attempting to link his ongoing issues with Turkey to clashes between the EU and Turkey – and even the US and Turkey. It is neither legal nor moral. It has no practical value, he said.

The story of the claim of the “blue homeland” and Turkish irredentism

The irredentist concept of a blue homeland claims that large sections of the Aegean and Mediterranean, including Greek and Cypriot waters – and the oil and gas fields they contain – all belong to Turkey.

According to Aydan Erdemir and Philip Kowalski, who wrote about Turkish expansionism in September 2020 in the online magazine War on the rocks, the concept began “as a fringe idea among the anti-Western brass of the Turkish Navy”.

Aykan Erdemir, Senior Director of the Turkey Program at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies is a former member of the Turkish Parliament.

Philip Kowalski is an associate researcher in the Turkey program of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

Unfortunately, the authors say, the grandiose concept is now part of the popular nationalist plan proposed by Erdogan.

“A concerted transatlantic strategy” is necessary

The authors postulate that the idea of ​​the Blue Homeland will continue to be a thorn in Ankaras diplomatic relations, as Erdoan will find it difficult to withdraw from what they have called the “maximalist claims that he personally cultivated. “.

The writers add that the common tendency in the West to reject the Turkish president’s belligerence as a posture for his nationalist supporters, for domestic consumption only, is troubling.

Among other things, this has led, they believe, to a “failure in the development of a concerted transatlantic strategy, and given Erdoan the time and opportunity to institutionalize his irredentist thinking.”

Without the necessary hindsight from the West, “Turkish foreign and security policy will reflect Erdoans’ worldview for decades to come.”

Erdemir and Kowalski believe it is high time for the US and the EU to work together to discourage the Turkish president from his continued destabilization of the NATO alliance.

Further, they say, these nations have an obligation to support Turkey’s courageous pro-Western dissidents – and “to amplify their voices in a media landscape almost entirely dominated by Erdoan.”

“Coordinating a Western response, although extremely difficult, is essential to mitigate the most damaging effects of current Turkish foreign policy,” they say.

The “Blue Homeland” concept dates back to 2006

Ryan Gingeras explains in hisWar on the rocksitem that the origin of this Turkish concept comes from two secular naval officers who were subsequently linked to the neo-nationalist “homeland party” of Maoist origin.

Once a political opponent of the Turkish president’s party, the Fatherland Party has since allied itself with the Justice and Development Party as Erdogan ramped up support across the country’s political spectrum.

According to Gingeras, Cem Grdeniz, a retired Turkish rear admiral who is one of the architects of the concept, sees the Ottoman failure to control the sea as the cause of the demise of the empires.

Beyond Greece and Cyprus, Grdeniz ultimately believes that the concept of a blue homeland is also essential for Turkey’s political and economic influence to spread throughout the region.

Spreading Turkish influence from North Africa to the Persian Gulf

He apparently believes, according to Gingras, that the Mediterranean is not sufficient for an expanding Turkey, and he would like Ankara to take control of the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea, eastern waters of the Atlantic Ocean, (and) North Africa.

Obviously, this would be a way to establish complete domination of the region but would mean a confrontation with the Western powers.

Due to the draconian limitations on freedom of expression in Turkey, especially since the abortive coup of 2016, dissidents are rare, but several politicians have spoken out publicly against the concept of the blue homeland.

Former ambassador and current lawmaker Nal Evikz sharply criticized the government for what he called its neo-Ottoman foreign policy.

Former Turkish diplomat Aydn Selcen, who writes for one of the few remaining media outlets in Turkey that dares to speak out against Erdogan’s regime, recently warned that Ankara appears to be in desperate need of some sort of mini-armed conflict. It will be better if everyone in Brussels, Paris and Athens, in my humble opinion, does not play in the hands of Erdoans.

“Sea of ​​Islands”

Erdogan referred to the Aegean Sea again with the phrase Sea of ​​Islands last Wednesday, as he continued his provocative rhetoric against Greece ahead of the resumption of Swiss talks on the future of Cyprus.

Addressing a congress of his AKP party in Istanbul, Erdogan said there should be no concerns about Turkey’s presence from the eastern Mediterranean to the Black Sea, as well as in the Aegean Sea. , which the ancients called the sea of ​​islands.

He was referring to the remarks of retired Admiral Cihat Yayci, one of the main architects of the Blue Homeland theory which envisions Turkish influence over vast swathes of the eastern Mediterranean.

Yaci requested that the name of the Aegean be changed, since it is Greek (the Turks call it Ege), and called it the Sea of ​​Islands.

Turkey will guarantee its rights in all waters

Erdogan stressed that Turkey would retain the right to have a presence in all the seas surrounding his country.

We are present there with all our strength, with all our possibilities and we will continue to be there, he said, adding that Turkey will also guarantee all its rights in all the waters around us.

Erdogan went on to say that Turkey will strengthen ties with its brethren in geographic areas within our cultural reach, from the Balkans to the Caucasus and from Central Asia to Africa.

He also revisited the violent expulsion of thousands of Greeks from Smyrna (now Izmir) during the Greco-Turkish War of 1922.

We then ruined their dreams and we will do the same with similar dreams on our southeast borders, he said.