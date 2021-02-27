China topped India in COVID vaccine diplomacy; quotes “ global cooperation ”





China responded to media reports on Friday that India’s enormous capacity to manufacture a coronavirus vaccine is helping New Delhi take on Beijing in the “ vaccine diplomacy game. ” China played down the reports and welcomed India’s supply of more COVID-19 vaccines to a number of countries. ‘We certainly welcome and hope to see more countries …’ Responding to a question about a Bloomberg report that said India has beaten China in its own game of vaccine diplomacy, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing: “We welcome and certainly hope to see more countries mobilize to provide vaccines to the international community, especially to developing countries, as this will strengthen global cooperation to defeat COVID-19.” “In addition to overcoming domestic problems, China has offered vaccines to other countries as a concrete step towards fulfilling President Xi Jinping’s pledge to make vaccines a global public good. China has provided and is providing vaccine assistance to 53 countries and has exported and exported vaccines to 27 countries, “Wenbin mentionned. “China will continue to cooperate on vaccines with affected countries in various ways to bring the world closer to final victory against the pandemic.” We hope that capable countries will help promote accessibility of vaccines in developing countries and equitable distribution and application around the world. ,” he added. China, for its part, pledged 10 million vaccines to the UN-backed COVAX initiative, according to PTI, but the first supplies of COVAX vaccines went from the Serum Institute of India in Ghana. India shipped the first batch of six doses of COVID-19 lakh vaccine to Ghana on Wednesday as part of the COVAX facility, an international cooperation program formed to ensure equitable access to COVID vaccines for low- and middle-income countries. -19. WHO welcomes PM Modi’s commitment Besides neighboring countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh and the Maldives, where China has competed with India to expand its influence, New Delhi has delivered vaccines to many countries, a substantial amount of doses freely long before Beijing’s offers to provide the vaccines. READ | Mamata asks EC about timing of polls in West Bengal; alleges dates dictated by BJP READ | India emerges from technical recession as GDP grows 0.4% in October-December quarter of fiscal year 2020-2021 WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to supporting vaccine equity and sharing COVID-19 vaccines with more than 60 countries around the world, in the hope that other countries will follow his example. India, the world’s largest drug producer, currently manufactures two COVID-19 vaccines – Covishield and Covaxin. While Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech. India is expected to dramatically step up its vaccine diplomacy once Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin receives WHO approval in the coming weeks. READ | EC announces Assembly voting dates for 4 states and 1 UT; 8-phase election for West Bengal READ | Khalistani group planned to raise flag at Red Fort a year ago, indictment sheet reveals (With PTI inputs)







