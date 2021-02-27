Durham remains special advocate overseeing Trump-Russia inquiry





by: MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: February 26, 2021 / 06:54 PM CST / Updated: February 26, 2021 / 07:18 PM CST

FILE – This 2018 portrait released by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham. U.S. Attorney John Durham said on Friday February 26, 2021 that he would resign as senior Connecticut federal prosecutor, but remain as special advocate to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the origins of the investigation into Russia that followed Donald Trumps presidency, (US Department of Justice via AP, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) US Attorney John Durham said on Friday he would resign as the first federal prosecutor in Connecticut, but remain as special advisor to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation on the origins of the investigation into Russia that followed Donald Trump’s presidency.

Durham will resign as US attorney for Connecticut on Monday. But Durham, who was appointed in October by then attorney general William Barr as special advocate to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia inquiry, will remain in that capacity.

Like Durham, nearly every other American lawyer who served in the Trump administration was asked earlier this month to resign as the Biden administration begins to transition to its own candidates.

The FBI began in July 2016 investigating the coordination of the Trump campaign with Russia to influence the outcome of the presidential election. That investigation was inherited nearly a year later by Special Advocate Mueller, who ultimately did not find enough evidence to accuse Trump or one of his associates of conspiring with Russia.

The early months of the investigation, when agents secured covert surveillance warrants targeting a former Trump campaign aide, have long been scrutinized by Trump and other critics of the investigation who claim the FBI committed crimes. significant errors. A report by the Justice Department’s Inspector General corroborated this criticism but found no evidence that errors in surveillance apps and other problems with the investigation were motivated by partisan bias.

The Durham inquiry, which the Justice Department described as a criminal investigation, had started very broadly, but Barr said in December that it had shrunk considerably and was really focused on the activities of the Crossfire Hurricane investigation within the FBI.

Durhams’ investigation has so far resulted in only one prosecution. A former FBI lawyer was sentenced to probation last month for altering an email the Justice Department relied on to monitor an aide to President Donald Trump during the Russia probe.

The US lawyer transition process, which occurs regularly between administrations, applies to a few dozen US lawyers who have been appointed by Trump and confirmed by the Senate, and many federal prosecutors appointed by Trump have already left office.

A senior Justice Department official told the AP earlier this month that David Weiss, the U.S. lawyer from Delaware, overseeing the federal tax investigation involving Bidens’ son Hunter Biden, would remain in place.

America’s 93 attorneys act at the will of the president and are responsible for overseeing the offices of federal prosecutors and responsible for prosecuting federal crimes in their jurisdictions.

