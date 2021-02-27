Indo-Pak ceasefire along LoC will have no impact on counterterrorism operations at J&K: Army





Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. YK Joshi said on Saturday that the agreement between India and Pakistan to strictly adhere to the Ceasefire Pact along the Line of Control (LoC) no ‘would have no impact on counterterrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the northern command, which ensures the security of the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, remains on high alert and is making possible what was believed to be impossible through bravery. , the courage and determination of its staff in the face of difficult situations along the border.

“Recently, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of India and Pakistan announced an agreement to maintain the ceasefire along the credit line from February 24 and 25 at midnight. I want to assure you that this ceasefire will have no impact on countering terrorist operations and we will maintain our vigilance, ”Lt Gen Joshi said at the Northern Command investiture ceremony here.

Read | Pakistan ready to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

During the ceremony, the Army Commander presented two Bar to Sena medals (bravery) and 50 Sena medals (bravery) to the brave soldiers.

He also presented three Sena (distinguished) medals and six Vishisht Seva medals for selfless service to the nation.

Lt Gen Joshi also awarded 26 units for their outstanding performance in the theater of command.

“The northern command has always been a shield against attempts by our neighboring countries to stir up trouble and will continue to be so in the future. Anytime anyone looks at our country the evil eye, the military Indian responded forcefully, “Lt Says Gen Joshi.

Without naming China and Pakistan, he said the Indian military has maintained its dominance over its borders with neighboring countries and has helped maintain peace in the hinterland.

Read | Pakistan wants peaceful settlement of all disputes with India: Foreign Office

Referring to eastern Ladakh’s stalemate with the Chinese military, he said the Indian military rose to the challenge on the snow-capped mountains of the Real Line of Control during the dire situation of 2020 and maintained the highest alert.

“Our action is a glaring example of our training, bravery and commitment (to safeguard borders) and it will be written in history with golden words. The northern command made possible what seemed impossible. The success of the operation (in Ladakh) is a glaring example of the bravery of the Indian army, he said.

He said 2020 was historic in many ways for the military which has demonstrated its courage in eastern Ladakh with “courage, determination, self-confidence, bravery and steadfastness”.

He said there had been a considerable improvement in deployment and basic readiness and that efforts in this direction would continue. The steps we have taken to strengthen our defenses, the same efforts have been made to keep the peace, he said.

In Kashmir, he said, the overall security situation has improved dramatically in the previous year as there has been a dramatic reduction in terrorist-initiated incidents, stone-throwing activities and demonstrations thanks to the tireless efforts of the security forces and the population. of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the military had also played a key role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“Under ‘Seva Paramo Dharma’, army doctors, nurses, ambulance men and medical staff without taking care of their lives have worked around the clock and continue to do so,” he said. -he says.

He congratulated those who were decorated for their bravery and expressed his deep gratitude to the brave men who made the supreme sacrifice at the borders, including in Galwan Valley, and in tackling homeland security challenges.

Lt Col Joshi urged all ranks, former service members, civilians and their families to once again dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos