Increase in camping bookings near London following Boris Johnson’s lockdown easing roadmap

It hasn’t been a good year, but there is hope on the horizon.

Staying indoors for most of the year is what many of us have had to bear the weight of in order to minimize the risk of transmitting Covid.

Holidays abroad have been banned, as have domestic getaways.

As someone who tends to go camping with my family every year, the news of not being able to do so was sad but understandable.

Tents, barbecue equipment and inflatable mattresses are all stowed away in the shed with the desire to be put to good use again.

However, Boris Johnson has announced a roadmap that could see all of that change.

On April 12, independent accommodation could reopen.

This includes campsites and vacation rentals where indoor facilities are not shared with other households, meaning you can stay in a self-catering gite, but only with your own household.

Following the news, campsites in and around London told MyLondon that their bookings increased almost immediately.

James Hetherington, Accommodation Manager at Lee Valley Regional Park in Enfield, North London, said: “Following the government’s announcement on Monday, our campsites have seen a huge increase in demand.

“From the time of announcement to opening the next day, we received more than double the number of new bookings we expected to see in the same time frame.”



Nick Lomas, General Manager of the Caravan and Motorhome Club welcomed the government’s latest announcement and is very hopeful that the campsites will reopen on April 12.

It operates the largest network of caravan and motorhome sites in the UK.

Nick said: We know our members are very keen to get back to doing what they love most and exploring the great outdoors, and bookings are already strong for this summer.

“We are confident that UK touring holidays will be even more popular in 2021 and build on the record 14% membership increase we saw last year.

Callen Flynn, Customer Experience Manager at Aldenham Country Park and Farm in Hertfordshire added: “W We have certainly seen an increase in bookings in recent days.

“The website traffic has been high for quite some time now indicating that people were eager to book but were unsure if the booking could actually take place.”

A spokesperson for Surrey Hills Yurts said enthusiastically: “We get a lot of bookings for the spring and summer! People can’t wait to have spent the same time away from home in the great outdoors!”

Changes to the campsite rules

Wearing masks, screens, backs and hand washing will be a priority on the campsites.

Sites are to undergo additional cleaning of showers and toilets and there is a change in the introduction of shower time slots to stagger usage.

Shared facilities such as cafes, swimming pools and shared kitchens may not be open.

Distances between families could be maintained by allowing fewer tents to be set up.

There may be more nights for the minimum nights to reduce comings and goings.

This tip was taken from Campfire Mag, which has the latest updates on camping rules to come.

James from Lee Valley reassured campers: Our new Flexi Booking Guarantee also means visitors can book their vacations safely knowing they can change their plans if the coronavirus affects them.

“The guarantee, which automatically applies to all bookings made in 2020 and 2021, only requires a small deposit and allows visitors to move their booking anytime up to four days before their breaks start.”

So things seem to be improving, but it’s best not to count all of our chickens just yet.

When the news arrives on April 12th, I hope some of us will be happy campers!