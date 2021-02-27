Biden White House asks’ Trump who? before the speech to the conservatives





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Bidens in the White House has made it clear his intention to ignore Donald Trump’s speech on Sunday at a conservative conference in Florida, where the former president is expected to attack his successor.

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden speaks after visiting a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) vaccination center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, States United, February 26, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst

We are certainly not focusing on what President Trump said at the Conservative Political Action Conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

It’s a strategy that has worked before, say political veterans and historians.

Biden obeys an old political rule, which is never to hinder a train wreck, said Bob Shrum, former Democratic strategist and director of the Center for Political Future at the University of Southern California.

Bidens’ approval ratings in Gallup polls have remained above 55% since taking office on Jan. 20, and support for the $ 1.9 trillion White Houses COVID relief program is higher.

Why should someone with a 60% approval rating fight someone with a 33% approval rating ?, Shrum said. It just doesn’t make sense.

Democratic strategist Steve Elmendorf agreed.

One of Bidens’ big strengths in the campaign was that he was focused on the future … he is doing exactly what he needs to do, which is talking about COVID and the economy, Elmendorf said.

Meanwhile, Republicans are at odds over how to handle Trump’s legacy.

Several of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump on impeachment for the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol have faced no-confidence votes at home.

Others, like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were careful to revisit the initial criticism of Trump’s role on Jan.6, when he urged his supporters to march on Capitol Hill.

Republicans are arguing over Donald Trump, Elmendorf said. We should let them have it and stay out of it.

On Sunday, Trump is expected to report a run in 2024 and warn Republicans who supported his impeachment, while accusing Biden of opening the doors to immigrants.

The White House plans to shrug its shoulders.

Well, we weren’t looking to former President Trump or any of his advisers as a role model to approach immigration, Psaki said.

Some say, however, that any truly inflammatory remark on Sunday or after deserves a response from the federal government.

Everything that [Trump] said that threatening constitutional order is going to be irrelevant and that there will, indeed, be some red lines that if Trump passes them Biden will feel compelled to say something, said David Gergen, a former adviser to Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The more Biden is able to hold back, the more important it will be when he lands on Trump if he decides to do so, Gergen said.

But there is little reason to comment on Trump otherwise, said Julian Zelizer, professor of political history at Princeton.

Biden is about to launch a major stimulus package that’s hugely popular, so why allow the former president to take people’s eyes off that? I just don’t think there’s an incentive to do it, Zelizer said.

Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Sonya Hepinstall

