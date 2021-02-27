How will Kyrgyzstan repay its huge debts to China?

Faced with a struggling economy and few financial lifelines, Kyrgyzstan feels the weight of its growing public debt – a significant portion of which is owed to China – and is considering drastic measures to meet its obligations.

Kyrgyzstan’s external debt is reportedly $ 5 billion, and over 40% of that ($ 1.8 billion) is owed to the Export-Import Bank of China for a series of infrastructure projects over the course of of the past decade under the guise of the Belt and Road Initiative. (BRI), the signature foreign policy project of Chinese leader Xi Jinpings.

Bishkek, however, is grappling with a shrinking economy whose gross domestic product fell by 8.6% in 2020, raising fears that the country will not be able to repay its loans or even pay the interest, especially on the commitments of Central Asian countries to Beijing.

As deadlines approach, Kyrgyz officials discussed the possibility of confiscating assets as a form of repayment.

If we don’t pay a part [the debt] in time we will lose many of our properties, new Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov Kabar told state news agency in an interview on February 13. Agreements with such conditions have been signed by [President Almazbek] Atambaev. But, God willing, we will get rid of all the debts on time. There are plans.

It remains to be seen what exactly these plans are.

While Japarov’s comments refrained from directly mentioning China, the national conversation has since shifted to how the country of 6.4 million people can repay its loans to Beijing, its largest creditor and one. major political force in Central Asia.

This debt standoff highlights the difficult connection many countries – including Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Pakistan – have with Chinese debts from large BIS infrastructure projects as they grapple with the crisis. economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beijing has so far shown its willingness to defer some loans, but not to offer outright relief, indicating a tough negotiating environment for countries like Kyrgyzstan which are under such difficult financial strains.

China has repeatedly shown in Latin America and Africa that it is not a charity and that it is a very pragmatic partner in terms of paying off its debts, said Temur Umarov, an expert on China relations. -Central Asia at the Carnegie Moscow Center. RFE / RL. For Kyrgyzstan, it is a difficult situation with no clear solution.

Kyrgyzstan has been considering options for developing its Jetim-Too iron ore mine in recent months, and some government critics have raised the possibility that authorities may sell or give up mining rights to the lucrative deposit to repay its loans to Beijing. . .

As a presidential candidate, Japarov himself pioneered the idea of ​​using Jetim-Too to repay the state debt owed to China, although the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan said the government plans to keep the property.

Beyond mining and mining concessions, some lawmakers have also raised the possibility of the government giving up partial management of the country’s energy sector.





This result for settling the country’s debts was raised by a parliamentarian Akyl Japarov (no connection to the president) on February 22 if Kyrgyzstan could not pay its interest on the controversial Chinese-funded reconstruction of Bishkeks’ main power station, which was largely inflated in cost before failing and continues to run in production shortfalls.

Kyrgyzstan has no influence and few resources to deal with this crisis, Niva Yau, a researcher at the OSCE Academy in Bishkek, told RFE / RL. Much will depend on whether Japarov is able to carry out his economic reforms and put in place anti-corruption measures.

Looking for goodwill

Japarov and Xi had their first phone call on February 22, during which the Kyrgyz president expressed his support for more Chinese projects in the country and praised X’s handling of a host of international issues.

The phone call follows strained relations between Bishkek and Beijing over the events that brought Japarov to power and plunged Kyrgyzstan into political crisis in October.

Nationalist Japarov came to power following protests in parliamentary elections that toppled the government and saw the resignation of President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

But as a result of these events, Chinese businesses and citizens in Kyrgyzstan reportedly faced attacks and shakedowns, which led to the summoning of Kyrgyz Ambassador to China Kanayym Baktygulova to Beijing as Chinese officials expressed their dissatisfaction and concern for the safety of its citizens.

WATCH: Countries of China’s ‘New Silk Road’ face coronavirus fears

Beijing has a lot of worries about a populist leader like Japarov, Yau said. China is waiting for the domestic political situation to stabilize and there is still a lot of hesitation.

Anti-China protests have multiplied across Central Asia in recent years, with many such events taking place in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Concerns over land ownership, state debt, Chinese labor practices, and internment camps in neighboring China’s Xinjiang province – which have also hosted Kyrgyz and Kazakhs in addition to Uyghurs – have sparked calls within the country. Vandalism and several attacks against Chinese workers have also taken place in recent years in Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

Japarov – whose parents lived for many years in China – now must persuade Beijing that it can be a reliable partner without straying from the nationalist and anti-corruption rhetoric that helped bring it to power.

On both fronts, the Kyrgyz leader faces enormous obstacles.

Popular anger over corruption remains high in Kyrgyzstan and many details of past loan deals signed with Chinese entities are unknown, prompting further speculation among the public about how the government will settle its debt with Beijing .

In addition, Japarov is also dealing with the fallout from the revelations around Raimbek Matraimov, the former deputy head of customs and influential power broker, who was arrested for the second time on February 18 on suspicion of money laundering in following public reaction to a lenient fine. The allegations against Matraimov were first revealed by a joint RFE / RL investigation.

With limited international experience, Japarov is also looking to bolster Russia’s support to help it solve its problems, with a visit to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials taking place on 24 and February 25.

Play the long game

Even before the political upheaval that brought Japarov to power, Bishkek had asked China to cancel its debt.

Before the pandemic, Kyrgyzstan was progressing by paying off its outstanding loans, but financial woes caused by COVID-19 shattered the country’s economy, which remains dependent on cross-border shuttle trade with China, and derailed Bishkeks’ schedule.

In November 2020, some relief came from Beijing in the form of debt deferral, allowing the deferral of $ 35 million due for this year until 2022-2024, at an interest rate of 2%.

Kyrgyzstan also got help from international creditors through a Paris Club deal in June, suspending $ 11 million in debt until the end of the year. Bishkek collectively owes more than $ 300 million to Denmark, France, Germany, Japan and South Korea.

But these deals only offer temporary relief and do not address the broader structural problems associated with Kyrgyzstan’s inability to honor their debts. As Bishkek explores various drastic options for repaying its Chinese loans, the kind of concessions Beijing is willing to offer could be the deciding factor.

The model is that China is willing to defer the debt, but only in a few cases has it actually written it down, said Jonathan Hillman, director of the Reconnecting Asia project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, to RFE / RL. Examples of asset seizures have been extremely rare.

China holds many cards in the debt negotiations, with contracts signed with Kyrgyzstan stipulating that any repayment dispute should be settled by Chinese arbitration tribunals, rather than international tribunals, and could contain others. clauses in favor of Beijing.

Many of the problems Kyrgyzstan faces stem from a lack of due diligence and mismanagement on the part of Kyrgyz officials over the years, Hillman said. “But I think that’s a lesson in the risks of doing business with China. That’s what happens when you lack transparency on loans.”

Yet China remains concerned about its reputation in Kyrgyzstan and the region as a whole, and will likely be aware of the optics and sensitivities associated with taking control of any asset in the Central Asian country.

Taking an asset is not a good political decision, Hillman said. This will confirm everyone’s worst fears about China and the Belt and Road.