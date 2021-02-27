PCB CEO Wasim Khan Expected to Get Extension at BOG Meeting | Cricket News





KARACHI: Wasim Khan, managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board, is expected to get a formal extension at the Governing Council meeting on Saturday. Although the BOG has a long schedule to deal with, one of the main points is to give an extension to Wasim Khan, who has also expressed interest in continuing as CEO. Khan was brought from England where he was working with the Worcestershire club as CEO by the chairman of the board, Ehsan Mani at the end of 2018 and is completing his three-year term this year. But Mani recently made it clear that he asked the BOG to give Khan an extension so that all of the council’s ongoing projects are completed, including completing national cricket and restructuring associations and finally securing top teams like England, Australia and New Zealand. play in Pakistan. Mani’s term also ends in September this year, but there is plenty of speculation that Prime Minister Imran Khan will ask him to continue for another term. The BOG is also to announce interim committees to initially organize and then hold elections for the six provincial associations that now compete in Pakistan’s first-class national cricket structure. The BOG will also approve sponsors for the six provincial teams, which the PCB says is a big step forward in increasing financial benefits and incentives for national cricketers. Mani will also gain approval from BOG members to make formal offers for ICC events in the new ICC event cycle from 2023.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos