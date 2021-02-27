Turkey: Erdogan’s battle against Bogazici University

Turkey is going through a major economic crisis, with double-digit inflation and unemployment rates. The Turkish currency has lost more than 25% of its value in the past 12 months. The COVID 19 pandemic has hit the country like a hurricane – causing untold misery and economic damage.

Flee the dismal economy

Given this, the Turkish government can be expected to focus its attention on tackling the pandemic and improving the economy.

Of course, in Turkey the word government nowadays refers almost exclusively to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Turkish president.

Beat students for distraction

However, people in Turkey have experienced a series of accelerated attacks on the academic freedoms and human rights of students and professors of my own alma mater, the University of Bogazici (BU).

Bogazici is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Turkey. Located on the European shores of the Bosphorus Strait, the university has an incredibly picturesque campus.

It is also the university that has always had one of the most welcoming campuses – for conservative and liberal students. The latter is a rarity in Turkey and a sign of particular distinction.

Bogazici also ranks in the top 200 of the world’s best universities by the US News and World Report and is historically the first US college abroad, formerly called Robert College.

The place of critical thinking

By choosing only from the best high school graduates who pass the national college entrance exam each year, its graduates are in a class of their own. They become renowned artists, intellectuals, academics, scientists, entrepreneurs, politicians and more.

The success of the BU as an institution is due to the unusually liberal environment that its campus offers to all of its students.

It is also the place in Turkey to advance critical thinking, allowing students to reflect and ask questions without fear of prosecution or retaliation.

Its active student clubs represent a rich and diverse range of viewpoints – and provide a welcoming ground for people to learn and practice coexistence while exercising freedom of expression.

A brief recap

Bogazici generally makes the headlines in Turkey and abroad for his academic achievements. Recently, however, he’s been in the news for a different reason.

In early January, President Erdogan appointed a loyalist from the ruling party, Dr Melih Bulu, to become the rector (president) of the University of Bogazici. In doing so, Erdogan ignored the decades-long tradition at BU of selecting its rector from among its professors and through an election.

BU, along with a few others, is an exception in Turkey for demanding merit in its administrative appointments. And while Dr Bulu obtained his PhD from BU, he faces charges of plagiarism. His lack of administrative experience in a university the size of a BU is another factor.

The highly predictable appointment decision led to major protests from faculty and students both at the BU and across the country, calling for Dr Bulus to resign. So far, nearly 5,000 UB alumni and as many international researchers have called for his resignation.

Petitions calling for international solidarity with the BU are also spreading. In response, Dr Bulu reportedly said he would not resign.

The next quagmire of the Erdogans

As expected, the Turkish government responded to the protests with force, arguing that it would not let another Gezi park happen.

Large numbers of peaceful protesters were arrested and riot police broke into the BU campus, accompanied by police snipers atop buildings. Faculty members reportedly refused to join the new administration of rectors and it took a month to appoint the new vice-rector.

Presidential insults

In his response to the peaceful protests, President Erdogan accused the students of being terrorists and his coalition partner called them vandals and barbarians.

To outdo Erdogan, in a Twitter post, the leader of his coalition partner, MHP, called the student protesters poisonous snakes whose heads must be crushed. Twitter has deleted this Tweet. LGBTQ students are particularly targeted.

The troll machinery

Since the beginning of January, dozens of BU teachers have been targeted by online trolls. They find themselves accused of being elitists, provocateurs and, of course, paid agents of foreign governments.

Given the new and major Turkish laws, which increasingly akin to the laws that have long been the hallmark of royal reign in Thailand, students at the BU would be accused of insulting the president, “causing enmity. , public hatred and hostility “and” causing committing crimes. ”

Add fuel to the fire

Taunting the students at a press conference, Erdogan said if they had the courage they would also ask the president to step down.

In response, the students of the BU published an open letter to the president in which they denounced the president and said that you are not a sultan and that we are not your subjects.

The Turkish government has also denounced calls for restraint and respect for academic and individual freedoms by the United States and the EU. Predictably, he accused them of double weight and human rights violations in their own country.

Strategic exit of the Erdogans: the Trojan horse

For now, the solution Erdogan seems to be adopting is to use the famous Trojan horse approach by creating two new colleges at BU by presidential decree, the Faculty of Law and the Faculty of Communication.

The obvious goal is to appoint a new faculty to the outside BU and to change the body composition of the liberal leaning faculty, ultimately bringing BU into the government orbit of loyal servants.

The new rector dutifully endorsed the move on his Twitter account, adding that he hopes the new faculties will add new perspectives to BU.

BU will survive, to the detriment of society

As bad as recent developments are, this is not the end of BU. The institution has seen many ups and downs in its long history.

However, the future of its academic and individual freedoms, its renowned academic excellence, its broad governance structure and above all its commitment to free and open exchange looks bleak.

Erdogan’s real blind spot

What President Erdogan fails to admit is that reducing the potential for critical thinking and harming a country’s institutional development directly reduces a country’s future earning capacity.

As an economy devoid of natural resources, its human resources are the backbone of Turkey in the race for a prosperous future.

Unfortunately, Mr Erdogan does not see the connection between the two.