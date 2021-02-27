Sri Lanka: end of forced cremations of COVID-19 dead in suspense: official





Sri Lanka’s decision to end forced cremations and allow the burial of those who have died of COVID-19 will take some time to be implemented as the necessary guidelines have not been released so far a senior health official said on Saturday. Amid mounting international criticism, Sri Lanka has revised a controversial mandatory order to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims, which deprived minority communities, including Muslims, of their religious rights. The government revised a notice to the newspaper published in April of last year on Thursday. The new notification authorized both burials and cremations. For 10 months, the country’s Muslim and Christian minorities and international rights groups pressured the government to end the policy of forced cremation.

“It will take time as guidelines on many aspects have to be determined and published,” said senior health official Asela Gunawardena.

The Sri Lankan government was resisting calls to allow burials, citing health concerns. He cited the opinion of some experts who claimed that the burial of the victims of COVID-19 would contaminate the water table, thus extending the pandemic. The country had previously been the subject of strong criticism from rights groups, including the HRC, over the cremation order. They said he did not respect the religious feelings of the victims and their family members, especially Muslims, Catholics and some Buddhists.

Cremation of bodies is prohibited in Islam. The decision to end forced cremations follows the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. Muslim minority leaders, who met with Khan, said the decision to allow the burials was linked to Sri Lanka seeking support from the Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) during the current session of United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

(Disclaimer: This story was not edited by www.republicworld.com and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos