Egyptians over 40 start registering for COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday





File – Handout photo shows employee demonstrating vials with “Gam-COVID-Vac” coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, Reuters.

CAIRO – February 27, 2021: Egyptian seniors (over 40) will be able to register online for the Coronavirus vaccine from Sunday. After finalizing the free vaccination of medical staff at 40 quarantine hospitals, the state’s vaccination plan begins Sunday for high priority citizens. Registration to obtain the vaccine is done either online (http://mohpegypt.com) or in certain health establishments. Then, citizens are informed of when and where they will receive the vaccine. The Ministry of Health put certain criteria during the registration process on the website, asking citizens to provide 3 medical reports to determine their health status, and then the website automatically determines the priority of receiving the vaccine. Then, a text message will be sent to citizens to let them know when and where they could receive the vaccine. Eligible citizens must take two injections of the vaccine (21 days apart) at a cost of LE 200 (US $ 12.73) per injection. In media remarks to the Kelma Akhira (Final Word) television talk show on February 23, the Egyptian Ministry of Health, Hala Abu Zeid, said the ministry intended to vaccinate 40 million more elderly people. 35 to 40 years old by the end of 2021. The ministry targets 65% of citizens under 35, she added. Pregnant women, children under 16, allergy sufferers and immunocompromised patients are excluded from vaccination. Recently, Egypt received a vaccine shipment – consisting of 300,000 doses – granted by China. In a phone call between President Abdel Fatah El Sisi, President Xi Jinping affirmed China’s willingness to share its experience with the pandemic with Egypt and provide the Egyptian state with its vaccine needs against the coronavirus. Egypt has already received 50,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine in December, the first batch of vaccine to enter the country for mass vaccination. In addition, it has in principle reserved 10 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, shortly after the country approved it, according to reports. Health Minister Hala Zayed said Egypt had succeeded in reaching international agreements to import 100 million doses of vaccines against the novel coronavirus in 2021 thanks to its good relations with other countries. It should be noted that the vaccination of medical personnel was finalized earlier last week at a rate of 50 percent. It has been reported that some Egyptian medical staff refuse to take the Chinese vaccine because they doubt its effectiveness, although the ministry earlier said the vaccine is safe and has undergone all required tests which have proven its effectiveness. efficiency. The ministry referred to a study which found that the Sinopharm vaccine showed 86% effectiveness against the coronavirus, 99% effectiveness in producing antibodies against the new virus, and 100% effectiveness in preventing them. cases of moderate or severe symptoms. The first Egyptian doctor who received the first injection of the vaccine told Youm7 newspaper on January 25, 2021 that his condition was good, saying there was no need to worry about it.

