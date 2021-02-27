PM Modi to address next edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host his monthly edition “Mann Ki Baat” on Sunday February 28 at 11 am. This is the 74th edition of the Prime Minister’s monthly radio program.

For the program, PM Modi also asked for suggestions and topics to cover tomorrow via social media.

Earlier this month, PM Modi invited locals to share their inspiring stories in art, culture and tourism.

“Through inspiring examples, January’s #MannKiBaat highlighted a variety of topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agricultural innovation. I would love to hear more motivating anecdotes for the program in February. , which will take place on the 28th, “PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for people inviting ideas for the upcoming” Mann Ki Baat “.

Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in Hindi or English.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on the themes and issues that interest you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your thoughts on the topics he should address in the 74th episode of Mann Ki Baat,” a the Indian government said in a statement.

“Send us your suggestions on any themes or issues you would like the Prime Minister to address in the next Mann Ki Baat episode. Share your views in this open forum or you can also call the toll-free number 1-800-11-7800 and record your message for the prime minister in Hindi or English, ”the statement added.

Last week Prime Minister Modi greeted radio listeners on World Radio Day and called it “fantastic media that deepens social ties”.

“Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and congratulations to all who rock radio with innovative content and music. This is fantastic media, deepening social connections. personally the positive impact of the radio thanks to #MannKiBaat, ”PM Modi tweeted on February 13.

During last month’s Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi praised an elderly Kerala man of varying abilities for his contribution to cleanliness.

Prime Minister Modi said: “I saw another piece of news from Kerala that reminds us of our responsibilities. There is an elderly person from Divyang in Kottayam, Nova Scotia, Kerala. He is unable to walk due of paralysis. But his commitment to cleanliness hasn’t washed away. “

