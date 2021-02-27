Won’t be intimidated by the policy of revenge: Hamza Shahbaz – Pakistan





Posted on February 27, 2021 6:53 PM

Won’t be intimidated by the policy of revenge: Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central vice president and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz has said prisons are nothing new to us and that we will not be intimidated by the policy of revenge.

He said the incompetent rulers destroyed the country. The day is not far off when those who speak of the state of Medina will have to give answers.

Speaking to workers with PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz after her release from prison, Hamza Shahbaz said PTI had been exposed within three years.

He said flour was first exported and then imported, medicine was increased by 350%, adding that thieves of flour, sugar and medicine are still sitting in the cabinet. The sugar investigation report said billions had been embezzled.

The league chief said that, on the one hand, allegations based on assumptions and, on the other hand, flour and sugar thieves have been arrested. The prices of pulses, flour and sugar have been rising steadily for six weeks, he added.

He said the lawyer for the Daily Mail said the story was based on guesswork, not evidence. Imran Niazi’s lauded spokesperson waved the newspapers daily at the press conference. They lie at press conferences while holding secret meetings in London in a large format affair.

Hamza Shahbaz said that Maryam Nawaz, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Hanif Abbasi, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and others were imprisoned.

He said it was a bogus government formed three years ago. Has anyone ever seen such a leader leave his sick wife and go to Pakistan to be imprisoned there? Nawaz Sharif faced the vengeance of Imran Khan.

He said Syeda Noshin Iftikhar won the NA-75 Daska by-election but the polling officers were removed overnight.

The people of Nowshera have rejected the government’s lies. He alleged that the encroachments of Bani Gala were corroborated by adding that Imran sits in Bani Gala and demolishes the huts of the poor.

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif have launched multibillion-dollar projects in government, Hamza said.

Previously, Hamza Shahbaz had been released on bail from Kot Lakhpat prison.

The liability court had ordered the release of Hamza Shahbaz in the assets beyond means case. Bail bonds for Hamza Shahbaz’s bail were submitted to duty judge Akmal Khan in the tribunal of responsibility. The bonds were submitted by Idrees Bhatti and Adeel while Chaudhry Masood Akhtar appeared as its licensor.

The court argued that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Hamza Shahbaz. Hamza Shahbaz’s bonds have been submitted and approved. If Hamza Shahbaz is not wanted in any other case, he is expected to be released while Hamza Shahbaz will appear in person at the March 4 hearing.

Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while speaking to media in Lahore, said that Hamza Shahbaz is a party worker like me, we both will serve the party, Hamza Shahbaz bravely fought the wrong case. Hamza Shahbaz was unjustly imprisoned for 2 years, she added.

She said things might not happen to the long-marching opposition and ruled out there being a change for Imran Khan to return to power if he is sent to pack his bags.

Speaking of Daska’s by-elections, Maryam Nawaz said the PTI is now fleeing re-election as their rigging came to light.

