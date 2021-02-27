Regarding the construction of the Sky Toll, this is an important message from President Joko Widodo





Besides economic interests, according to President Joko Widodo, the bottom line is also to accelerate education and health services and support the cultural synergy of the archipelago as well as strengthen unity and integrity as a great nation. At the launch of the 2021 Digital Connectivity Program and the National Covid-19 Vaccination Movement series stamps at the Jakarta State Palace on Friday February 26, 2021, President Joko Widodo said the development of digital connectivity is to assemble this great country. He said the air toll complements existing land, sea, railways, airports and ports. “All this in order to create a connectivity that connects all corners of the archipelago,” said President Joko Widodo. The development of connectivity and digital talent has been pursued by the government through various programs, including the provision of multi-functional government satellite capacity SATRIA, construction of BTS towers, the programDigital talent scholarshipas well as the national digital literacy movement. According to President Joko Widodo, the digital connectivity that is being built in the remote areas of Indonesia must preserve the sovereignty of the nation. For this reason, the government is working hard to build digital connectivity by sticking to the country’s sovereignty in the midst of current globalization and hyper-competition. On this occasion, President Joko Widodo also appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Communication and Information Technologies (Communication and Computing) to strengthen connectivity and digital talents. However, the head of state also noted the importance of increasing the use of the Palapa ring, which is currently still low, especially in the central and eastern parts of Indonesia. Therefore, President Joko Widodo called on Communication and Information Minister Johny G Plate to ensure that the Palapa Ring does not simply stop as aspinea, but must be connected to the household. This is so that the big investment of the Palapa Ring can be immediately used by everyone. “This is what we need in a pandemic like the one today,” President Joko Widodo said as quoted by Kabar Joglosemar on his website kominfo.go.id on Friday February 26, 2021. President Joko Widodo recognized digital transformation as one of the quick and strategic solutions to bring Indonesia into the future. And this transformation must create digital sovereignty and independence as the basic tenets of implementing digital transformation in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo said that besides being an important tenet of digital transformation, digital sovereignty and independence must also ensure that digital transformation does not only benefit foreigners. The president not only insists on increasing imports. For this reason, the head of state for digital transformation must be implemented by encouraging the use of the TKDN (Domestic Component Level), the use of domestic products and by encouraging mastery of the latest digital technologies by all children of the country. President Jokowi stressed that this does not mean that the Indonesian nation likes protectionism, because protectionism is harmful. What is important, according to the president, is digital transformation as a mutually beneficial solution for all parties. Therefore, President Joko Widodo hopes that the 2021 digital connectivity program is the right time to be able to connect the Indonesian nation with technology, mindset,mentalityand global business opportunities and a new future for a developed Indonesia. ***







