Coronavirus Live News: Wales allows households with babies to blow bubbles; Italy announces new restrictions | World news





Just five weeks ago, Los Angeles County performed more than 350,000 weekly coronavirus tests, including at a massive drive-thru site at Dodger Stadium, as health workers rushed to contain the worst Covid hotspot -19 in the United States. Now county officials say the tests have almost collapsed. Over 180 government-funded sites are operating at only one-third of their capacity. It’s shocking how fast we’ve gone from 100 mph to around 25, said Dr Clemens Hong, who heads the country’s testing operation. After a year of struggling to boost testing, communities across the country are seeing demand plummet, shutting down testing sites or even trying to return supplies. The drop in screening comes at an important time in the epidemic. Experts are cautiously optimistic about the decline of Covid-19 after killing more than 500,000 people in the United States, but fear the emerging variants may prolong the epidemic. Everyone is hoping for quick and widespread vaccinations, but I don’t think we’re at a point where we can let our guard down just yet, Hong said. We just don’t have enough immune people to rule out another outbreak. Testing in the United States peaked on January 15, when the country averaged more than 2 million tests per day. Since then, the average number of daily tests has fallen by more than 28%. The drop reflects the drop in all major viral measurements since January, including new cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Officials say these encouraging trends, coupled with harsh winter conditions, the end of the holiday season, pandemic fatigue and a growing focus on vaccinations are undermining the interest in testing. When you combine all of these together, you see this decrease, said Dr. Richard Pescatore of the Delaware Department of Health, where daily tests have fallen more than 40% since the January peak. People just don’t go to the test sites. But testing remains important to monitor and contain the epidemic. LA County is opening up more testing options near public transportation, schools, and offices to make it more convenient. And officials in Santa Clara County urge residents to continue getting tested regularly, highlighting new mobile test buses and pop-up sites. President Joe biden pledged to revamp the nations testing system by investing billions more in government supplies and coordination. But with rapidly declining demand, the country may soon have a glut of unused supplies. The United States will be able to perform nearly a billion monthly tests by June, according to projections by researchers at Arizona State University. That’s more than 25 times the country’s current rate of about 40 million tests reported per month. With more than 150 million new doses of vaccine due to be delivered by the end of March, testing is expected to decline further as local governments shift staff and resources to vaccines.

