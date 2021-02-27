Investment firm Al Gores bought shares of Alibaba and Airbnb. Here is what he sold.

Text size





Generation Investment Management, the investment firm co-founded and chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, recently made significant changes to its investments in US listed equities.

Generation initiated investments in



Alibaba Holding Group



(ticker: BABA) and



Airbnb



(ABNB), bought more shares of a credit reporting company



Equifax



(EFX), and sold most of its stakes in auto parts supplier



active



(APTV). The firm disclosed stock transactions in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Generation, which had assets under management of $ 30.7 billion at the end of 2020, declined to comment on the investment changes.

The firm bought 1.5 million U.S. certificates of deposit from Alibaba in the fourth quarter. He had not owned any ADR from the Chinese online giant at the end of third trimester.

Alibaba’s ADRs rose 9.7% in 2020, and they are up 2.2% so far this year until the Fridays close. In comparison, the



S&P 500 Index,



a large measure of the market, increased 16.3% last year and 1.5% so far in 2021.

Alibaba received a boost earlier this month thanks to strong fiscal third quarter results. Also in February, Ant Group, of which Alibaba owns a third party, struck a deal with Chinese regulators that could pave the way for an initial public offering. The ant’s IPO was suspended in November after Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly personally scuttled. Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibabas and majority shareholder of Ant Group, had disappeared from public view for several months previously reappears in january.

The IPO of Airbnb shares took place in December and the shares were valued at $ 68 each. Generation bought 200,000 shares of the online real estate rental platform.

Airbnb stock has more than doubled from its IPO price by the end of 2020, and so far in 2021 it has risen 40.6%.

Aribnb stock surged after announcing its first quarter as a public company. Earlier this month, an analyst downgraded Airbnb stock and wrote that he couldn’t justify the stock’s high valuation. The success of Airbnbs’ IPO could prompt rivals to look for ways to unlock value.

Equifax stock climbed 37.6% last year, but has slipped 16.1% since the start of the year.

Equifax’s fourth-quarter report earlier this month beat expectations, and Credit Suisse analyst Kevin McVeigh wrote in a research report that the company’s reintroduction of a share buyback plan supports a bullish thesis on equities. McVeigh rates Equifax stock at Outperform with a target price of $ 215. Needham Mayank analyst Tandon, who also has a target price of $ 215 and a buy rating on Equifax stock, wrote that the Equifax Workforce Solutions HR services unit was a strong growth driver.

Generation bought an additional 3.6 million shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter to bring its holdings to 5.7 million shares.

The company cut its investment in Aptiv by more than three-quarters, selling 5.2 million shares in the quarter ending 2020 with 1.5 million shares.

Aptiv stock has climbed 37.2% in 2020, and since the start of the year it is up 15.0%.

Aptiv provides solutions for self-driving cars, a business that at least one analyst thinks investors are too optimistic about. Aptiv recently formed a joint venture with Hyundai to autonomous vehicles.

