ISRO’s PSLV-C51 rocket set to take off on Sunday with Bhagavad Gita, PM Modis Photo





New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organization is ready for its first launch in 2021 which is scheduled for 10:24 a.m. from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. It is notably for the first time that an Indian rocket PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of the PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle), will launch Amazonia-1 from Brazil as main satellite and 18 co-passenger payloads from the first launch. Sriharikota spaceport pad in the Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh, about 100 km from Chennai. Also Read – India Toy Fair 2021: ‘Use less plastic to make toys’, PM Modi tells industries Subject to weather conditions, take-off is scheduled for 10:24 a.m. from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota, where the countdown began at 8:54 a.m. on Saturday for mission PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1. Read also – Latest news LIVE: Price of the coronavirus vaccine in private hospitals capped at Rs 250 per dose Named Satish Dhawan Satellite or SD Sat (after the founding father of the Indian space program, Professor Sathish Dhawan), the rocket will send the names of 25,000 individuals into space. Additionally, the nanosatellite will carry a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in the form of an SD card and a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel to show solidarity and gratitude for his aatmanirbhar initiative and the privatization of space. . In the rocket, the names of ISRO President Dr K Sivan and Scientific Secretary Dr R Umamaheswaran were engraved on the bottom panel. Also Read – Good From A Gaming Point Of View: Kapil Dev On Motera Stadium Name Change After Prime Minister Narendra Modi Countdown to the launch of # PSLVC51/ The Amazonia-1 mission began today at 8:54 a.m. (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Center (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. The launch is scheduled for tomorrow at 1024 hours IST. pic.twitter.com/XRx3isDsGm – ISRO (@isro) February 27, 2021 These co-passenger satellites include Satish Dhawan Sat (SD SAT) of Space Kidz India (SKI) based in Chennai. A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been engraved on the top panel of this spacecraft. It is also a big day for ISRO’s commercial arm, based in Bengaluru, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL). PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1 is NSIL’s first dedicated trade mission, which undertakes it under a trade agreement with Seattle, provider of ride-sharing and satellite mission management services, Spaceflight Inc. Amazonia-1 of 637 kg, which will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India, is the Earth observation optical satellite of the National Institute of Space Research (INPE). “This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users to monitor deforestation in the Amazon region and analyze diversified agriculture in Brazilian territory,” an ISRO statement said. Given the strict COVID-19 pandemic standards in place at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, the gathering of media personnel is not scheduled there and the launch viewing gallery will be closed. However, the live broadcast of the launch will be available on the ISRO website, Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos