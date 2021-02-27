Imran Khan tackles Kashmir issue days after border peace pact





Pakistan is back. Days after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) talks between India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire and peace along the Line of Control (LoC), the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again raised the Kashmir issue by forcing India to keep the peace.

“India has a responsibility to create an environment conducive to further progress. India must take the necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and the right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination in accordance with the resolutions of the UNSC,” Imran Khan said welcoming the restoration of the ceasefire along the LoC.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani military has leaked a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan who was captured by the Pakistani military as he engaged in an aerial dog fight with his air force a day after the strike. by Balakot. It was similar to the other video, shot by Pakistan during the captivity of Wing Commander Abhinandan. The last two-minute video appears to have been tampered with as it has 16 clippings.

In the video, released on the second anniversary of his capture, Wing Commander Abhinandan – a Vir Chakra laureate – said, “There is war when there is no peace. I don’t know. how to bring peace, but I just know we need peace. “” I see no reason for us (India and Pakistan) to continue hostilities. There must be peace.

The latest mischievous video coincides with the joint declaration of the armies of India and Pakistan on restoring peace along the border. Reacting quickly to the propaganda video, Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir tweeted: I don’t see any reason for us to continue with hostility, I think India and Pakistan need peace.

South Block, home to the Defense Ministry in New Delhi on Thursday, said the Indian and Pakistani armies agreed to stop firing along the Line of Control (LoC) from midnight February 24-25.

Globally, the strengthening of the 2003 ceasefire between India and Pakistan has been welcomed by actors such as the United States, the United Nations and the European Union. While the United States has said it sees the ceasefire agreement as a “positive” step towards more peace and stability in South Asia, the UN has maintained that the secretary-general is encouraged. by the joint declaration.

Likewise, the European Union has qualified it as an important step in the interest of regional peace and stability on which to deepen bilateral dialogue.

The Director General of Military Operations of the two countries agreed to observe the ceasefire in the interest of achieving a mutually beneficial and lasting peace along the borders. “This was agreed between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan who had discussions on the hot line, a joint statement said on Thursday, the two sides reviewed the situation along the line of control and from all other sectors in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere.

The development comes amid the military clash over the real line of control between India and China. At the same time, Pakistan desperately wanted to infiltrate militants from its side in India. It should be noted that Pakistan resorted to 5,133 incidents of ceasefire violations in 2020, in which 46 members of the security forces were killed. In the first two months of this year, more than 400 cases of ceasefire violations have occurred.

