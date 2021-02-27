Boris Johnson adopts Project Love strategy to save the union

Boris Johnson is moving towards a Project Love strategy to save the union, it has been suggested.

According to Katy Balls in right-wing magazine The Spectator, the Prime Minister initially wanted an aggressive approach to prevent the break-up of the UK.

A strident approach, which categorically said no to a second independence referendum in Scotland, has been championed by former Union Unity leader Oliver Lewis, who is an ally of Dominic Cummings.

But it was reported that Cabinet Minister Michael Gove wanted to bomb the Scots and start sending kisses across the border.

Balls said Boris Johnson previously appeared to be very much on board with Lewis’ strategy.

But one person involved said the idea was for you to catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.

Boris Johnson recently formed a new cabinet committee he will chair, in a bid to save the union. It will include Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis and other cabinet members.

It was originally reported that Trade Union Unity would be dissolved, but Downing Street made it clear that No 10 officials continue to work in Trade Union Unity and that the new committee builds on the already existing structures we have in place. .

‘Blow kisses’

Balls said: In addition to Labor Unit No 10, there is the Union leadership of Cabinet Offices headed by Michael Gove. Gove wants to bomb his fellow Scots by sending kisses to him across the border. Lewis had advocated a more muscular, jail-free approach to the SNP.

If there is general agreement on the inner workings of the strategy, there is disagreement on the tone.

Michael Gove likes a less combative tone. The Love project, as some have called it, would focus on the positive impact of the Union, highlighting UK successes such as the vaccination program and the leave program.

This idea is that it is about fighting intelligently with a more diplomatic approach being more effective.

With Gove in conversation with Gordon Brown, among others, and said to be in eavesdropping mode, some of his colleagues worry that the approach will become half too smart.

We are talking about a revision of the constitution or a look at decentralization from the point of view of the United Kingdom. Gove, for his part, is preparing for battle and changed his name to Zoom in 1707, the year the Union was founded.

There is also talk of the Prime Minister moving more towards Goves Project Love and moving away from his initial and categorical refusal to hold a referendum on the grounds that the last one took place once in a generation.

He could create leeway by starting to talk about the need to avoid a reckless referendum, a word that implies that while it’s the wrong time for a poll now, that could change in the future.

The Prime Minister is also taken by the idea that Brexit has given him a new weapon to fight for the Union: the controversial Home Market Bill, passed to give the British government new powers to manage the transition from Brexit.