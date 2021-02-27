EU urged to adopt ‘precious Barnier method’ to deal with ‘belligerent’ China | World | News





In January, the EU and China concluded negotiations on an investment deal in principle, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron playing an “active role” in driving the deal. The pact came amid deep concerns over the Chinese government’s use of its economic influence to gain a foothold in Western countries. A statement from the European Commission said the deal was of “major economic importance” and that China was “committed to providing an unprecedented level of market access for European investors”.

Beijing has indeed agreed to “work to” meet global standards on forced labor. Chinese President Xi Jinping will join an EU-China leaders’ meeting in Brussels this year – another sign of growing ties between the EU and China. However, the package is wreaking havoc – not just in member states, but even across the Atlantic, where Joe Biden’s new administration is under intense pressure to maintain former President Donald’s boundaries. Trump on China. Sweden and the Netherlands have broken ranks with the EU in order to take a firm stand against Beijing. The Nordic country has now blocked two Chinese companies, Huawei and ZTE, from providing basic 5G infrastructure. On the other hand, this week the Dutch parliament passed a non-binding motion claiming that the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in China amounts to genocide – the first such initiative by a European country. As unity in Brussels appears to be crumbling, Elvire Fabry, senior researcher at the Jacques Delors Institute urged the bloc to start using the “Barnier Method” to deal with Beijing.

Michel Barnier played an important role in shaping future relations between the EU and Great Britain. Just one month after the UK voted to leave the bloc, Brussels announced that it would be the EU’s main negotiator on Brexit, in accordance with Article 50 of the Treaty on European Union. For the 2020 trade talks, Mr Barnier was again the main negotiator and despite months of tension, the two sides reached an agreement on Christmas Eve. Mr Fabry wrote: “Michel Barnier has received praise from across Europe for leading the EU-27 negotiating team during four and a half years of Brexit negotiations. “There was no precedent for dealing with a country leaving the Union, so the former EU Commissioner and his team broke new ground – in particular Sabine Weyand, now head of the Commission’s Directorate-General for Trade . “Instead of focusing exclusively on bilateral negotiations with the UK, they ensured from the start that the negotiations were backed by strong political support from member states.” JUST IN: Le Pen’s vision for a “ reformed Europe ” explained by a senior adviser

According to Fabry, this was necessary to prevent divisions between member states from weakening the negotiating position with London. In their strategy, Mr Barnier and his team played a proactive role in building European cohesion beyond the negotiating mandate, he underlined. Eventually, the December 2020 agreement was ratified by the Council over a weekend. The academic explained: “This was only possible thanks to the trust that had been established between the task force and the Member States. “Over the past two years, the European Commission has actively tried to level the playing field with China. However, so far there is not enough political support for this strategy from states. members of the EU, especially among businesses, administrative elites and civil society. “There is not yet a European consensus on the policy to be followed, which is perhaps reflected in the fact that China is simultaneously described as a” cooperation partner “,” economic competitor “and” systemic rival ” “. “The lively debate that was triggered by the signing of the EU-China Comprehensive Investment Agreement (CAI) on December 30, 2020 also bears witness to this. “A lack of cohesion could become even more problematic, as the Biden administration opens up new avenues for transatlantic cooperation on China, which has also revived the debate on the Union’s strategic autonomy.” Mr Fabry noted how Beijing recently held a new so-called “17 + 1” summit to strengthen ties with 12 EU member states and fight transatlantic rapprochement. However, at the February 9 meeting, only six of the grouping’s 12 heads of state from EU members were present alongside President Xi Jinping, sending a signal of increasing distance. The scholar concluded in his report for the Jacques Delors Institute: “To prevent the emergence of the conflict between China and the United States from dividing the EU, a swift initiative is needed to forge a lasting consensus between the ‘EU-27 on how to defend their interests. “What can we learn from the ‘Barnier method’? “Three priorities were decisive in the conduct of the Brexit negotiations: building confidence through transparency, coordinating a strategic vision and defending the single market so that it can be fully exploited at global level.” Australia also does not seem comfortable with the EU’s direction with regard to China. DON’T MISS:

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, Australian Liberal Party Senator Eric Abetz fiercely criticized Germany and France for pushing for the Investment Pact, giving “credibility to a belligerent bully.” Mr Abetz said: “It is very unfortunate. “While I can understand that trade should continue, I can’t believe they did and embarked on a new deal when China has a million of its own citizens in camps of concentration. “I think the freedom-loving countries of the world should push for reforms before engaging with Beijing as an equal partner, because China’s behavior is totally unacceptable.” He added: “I don’t know why Macron and Merkel pushed for this. “They basically gave the dictatorship an undeserved credibility. “It was up to the whole world to see how China treated Australia lately. “China is acting like a belligerent bully on a global scale. “Why would you give them credibility by signing this agreement?” “It defies all logic and principle.”







