PM Modi pushes for mantra ‘vocal for local’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged toy makers to use less plastic and more environmentally friendly materials, in addition to focusing on innovation.

Inaugurating the first toy fair in India 2021, Modi said, “We have to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy business and also respond to the global market.”

PM Modi also raised concerns about the popularity of imported toys and said the legacy of artists from India has been ignored for the past 70 years. He added that “the imported toys have brought outside thoughts with them. We will have to change this together and talk more about the locals.”

He regretted that India’s share of the global $ 100 billion toy market is much lower and that around 85% of toys sold in the country are imported.

“We need to promote artisanal manufacturing in India,” he said.

The Prime Minister also interacted with traditional toy makers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and urged them to innovate and make traditional toys more relevant given the changing tastes of children.

He called on toy manufacturers to make environmentally friendly, attractive and innovative toys and to use more recyclable materials.

The prime minister said the government has prepared a national toy action plan involving 15 ministries to make the national toy industry competitive.

The initiative, he added, is aimed at making India Aatmanirbhar in the toy industry and increasing the presence of domestic toys in the global market.

India’s toy industry has tradition, technology, concepts and skills, Modi said, stressing that “we can provide the world with environmentally friendly toys.”